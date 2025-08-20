Austin Dillon Gets Real on Emotional Victory Lane Hug From Brother Ty at Richmond

NASCAR legend Richard Childress is getting closer to the end of his impressive career at 79, and people are starting to wonder who will step up to lead his team, Richard Childress Racing (RCR). While he will always be a key part of the team’s history, the future now largely depends on his grandsons, Austin and Ty Dillon. The former is currently rejoicing in his recent success at Richmond, where he ended a huge win drought for RCR. But there was another family moment in the victory lane that made the victory taste sweeter for Dillon.

Fresh off his recent win at Richmond Raceway, Austin Dillon has been a big topic in NASCAR circles. In a heartfelt chat with Dale Earnhardt Jr., he shared how overwhelming his grandfather’s role as team owner has been—something he described as all-consuming. Still, Austin says he’s ready to take on the challenge whenever it comes, especially with his brother Ty by his side. These comments might have come out of an affectionate hug shared between the brothers in the Richmond victory lane.

Ty’s hug is huge for brother Austin

It was Austin’s sixth NASCAR Cup Series victory that secured his spot in the 2025 playoffs. That moment felt like a personal win, too, due to the powerful and heartfelt hug he shared with his brother Ty. Austin later told him just how much that simple welcome meant to him. Recalling the incident to Dale Jr on his podcast, Dillon said that he texted Ty post the race saying, “You don’t know how much that hug meant to me.” To Dale Jr, he explained, “Him coming out there and just loving on me. Like that was… that was huge. And it is exciting.”

Just last year at the same track, Dillon’s fifth career Cup win was clouded by controversy. In a dramatic final lap, he was involved in collisions with race leader Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin that secured his win but cost him a spot in the playoffs. But this year’s race was different. It was a statement. Commanding the Cook Out 400, Dillon led 107 laps, the most he had led all season, and held the lead for the final 49 to claim his sixth career Cup Series victory. The win was a crucial one, and as he finished 2.471 seconds ahead of Alex Bowman, he said, “Man, that feels good. I gotta thank the good Lord above. You know, I really wanted that one. Last year hurt really bad, just going through the whole process of it. But this one feels so sweet.”

Austin Dillon then went on to also praise the RCR President, Mike Verlander, calling him a great hire who has played a key role in moving the organization forward. He shared that in discussions with Verlander, they often look to the Wood Brothers as an example of a team that has endured for decades by staying united and consistent. In this regard, Dillon said, “You know, I think, you know, we could do something similar to what they’ve been able to do and work together and show a united front and really push RCR forward for the future.”

And the brotherly love isn’t just limited to themselves. Dillon is happy that their children also share that similar bond between them. “They’re best friends. Like, Ace and Kapton and Oakley and Blayklee, they all came to Victory Lane and Ace cried in Victory Lane because his cousins left. I’m like, ‘Dude, you can’t cry in Victory Lane.’ He was like, “But Oakley and Kapton left. I’m like, ‘I promise you, we’ll see them, but man, no tears in Victory Lane.'”

Dillon further offered a glimpse into his and his brother Ty’s potential leadership roles. He explained that Ty has gained valuable experience by working with other teams and now with one of RCR’s partners, giving him an “inside track” on how to improve partner relations. For his own part, Austin says his focus is on the competition side of the business. Having spent his entire Cup career with RCR, he has a deep understanding of the team’s strengths and weaknesses. He wants to leverage this knowledge to improve the team’s performance, particularly by addressing its inconsistent trends.

Austin Dillon on clashes with grandfather

Dillon also spoke passionately about his grandfather and how the controversial end to the previous year’s Richmond race affected him. He explains that the incident “really burned him” and left him feeling a sense of betrayal, which was hard for the “old school” Childress to overcome. Dillon expressed his hope that this year’s clean victory at Richmond would help restore his grandfather’s love for the sport and clear the emotional toll of the past.

After securing a playoff spot with his Richmond victory, Austin Dillon is now looking beyond the track to the future of Richard Childress Racing (RCR). While the team is celebrating its on-track success, there is a complex dynamic unfolding behind the scenes as Dillon and his brother, Ty, prepare to take on greater leadership roles.

The team has made significant strategic moves, including new partnerships with Titan Risk Solutions and R3, demonstrating a clear commitment to innovation and long-term competitiveness. But Dillon’s ambitions for RCR haven’t been without friction. He has been candid about having “knockdown dragouts” with his grandfather, saying, “But I mean, there’s certain directions we’ve got to go and move this boat forward, right? And I’m constantly pushing him.”

Despite these intense disagreements, which are often complicated by their family relationship, Dillon emphasizes that his goal is to help move the team forward. He says he and his brother, Ty, are actively trying to take some of the “load off” of Childress, who has dedicated his life to the sport. The challenges of pushing a legend toward change are clear, but Dillon’s commitment to his family’s legacy and his desire to steer the team into a new era remain his driving force.