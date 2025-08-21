Austin Dillon Pushes Bold Vision as RCR Chases NASCAR’s Dominant Big Three

Winning at Richmond wasn’t just another win for Austin Dillon; it felt like a real turning point. A year ago, his bold, aggressive driving on this same track got him the victory, but it also drew quite a bit of criticism. This time around, he totally flipped the script, racing clean and smart.

While Dillon’s talent behind the wheel is obvious, he’s quick to give credit to his crew chief, Richard Boswell, as his team Richard Childress Racing is making a solid comeback with his help, and this win feels like a sign that bigger things are on the horizon. But there’s more to the story than just racing.

Richard Childress dedicated a lot to building this team to be considered amongst the best. To some extent, the team has achieved this milestone, but RCR’s journey doesn’t just end here. Now, with his grandsons Austin and Ty Dillon stepping into bigger roles, Richard envisions their legacy to be rooted in strong family bonds, something he didn’t quite manage himself. And Austin Dillon opened up on shouldering his grandfather’s legacy along with his brother and taking the brand name to great heights. But how is Austin planning to do so?

Balancing tradition and transformation: Dillon on RCR’s future

Austin, along with his brother Ty, who represents the third generation of the Childress legacy, knows it is not just about winning races; he must also be able to modernize the team so that it can compete with the best while always embracing the work ethic upon which RCR was built. He feels like he’s the link between the decorated past of RCR and its future.

Speaking to Corey LaJoie on the Stacking Pennies podcast, Austin acknowledges the challenge of balancing the team’s traditional values—being a “grind-it-out” organization — with the need to innovate and compete with top-tier teams. “It’s a lot to balance because, as you said, you’re trying to maintain the things that have built RCR to this point while also looking to the future and trying to be one of the top teams that you benchmark against—the Hendricks, the Penskes, the Gibbs.”

For years, RCR has been defined by its hard-working, blue-collar spirit. While this legacy is respected and has led to six Cup Series championships, it may not be sustainable for competing with the sport’s current powerhouses in the long run. The only way to fix this issue is to bring in new talent with a new perspective, which is why he says, “I think the future is important and I think people need to know what we want to do. And I think in the next couple of years you’re going to see more of a plan.” The management team has already begun the planning process, and two great members have been added to the current team.

“Mike Blander was a great hire for us as a president. He has done a lot and has worked really closely with our family along the way, so it’s been fun. Richard Boswell was a great addition for me as a crew chief, along with some of the other guys. It’s fun to see the culture start to shift. It’s a big boat, so it’s a big turn to make.” His “big boat…big turn” metaphor reflects the reality that RCR is a legacy-heavy organization. Tradition runs deep in them, and small but meaningful adjustments in leadership and team chemistry are beginning to show results.

But Richard Childress has put his blood and sweat into building this team. With the changing times, is the legend ready to step down from power happily?

Austin Dillon highlights Richard Childress’s biggest worry for his RCR team

Fresh off his victory at Richmond, Austin Dillon sat down with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, where they not only discussed the highs and lows of his season, but the former also expressed his excitement about potentially taking on a larger role at RCR in the future. He shared that he’s acutely aware of the pressure that comes with upholding the Childress family legacy, one that Richard Childress regrets coming at the cost of time spent with his own family.

“My grandfather’s biggest fear or regret is the time he spent with his family because he has been so committed to RCR and the business that he has put all his focus and effort into it, and we love him for that,” Dillon added, “He’s been a rock, like an Elvis of the garage for so long. He’s one owner that you’re going to see every weekend, standing on top of a trailer and constantly involved in the inner workings. That’s just who he is, and he’s always been committed to it.”

Richard Childress worries about handing over the reins to his grandsons, Austin and Ty Dillon, because he knows the role demands personal sacrifices, something he fears they’ll have to make. Dillon said, “I think his worry of turning over that position to Ty and me is the sacrifices that he knows he has had to make, and he does not want us to have that burden, even a little bit. It’s a great thing, but also a time-consuming position.” Austin understands that while running a NASCAR team is not easy, both he and Ty have their backgrounds and experiences to draw from as they look to guide the team forward.