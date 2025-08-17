Austin Dillon Redeems Himself in Grandpa’s Eyes Breaking 3 Year Long Upset at Richmond

Growing up, Austin Dillon didn’t just pick any number, he carried his grandfather Richard Childress’s iconic No. 3, a symbol steeped in NASCAR history. After Dale Earnhardt’s tragic death, Childress reserved it for family or Earnhardt’s legacy, not just anyone.

When young Austin asked to run it, Childress beamed with pride. “Austin,” he said, “you know that’s a famous number with Dale Earnhardt.” Austin’s reply was pure, “But it’s your number.” That exchange said it all, family, legacy, and a kid destined to make his mark.

The Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 16, 2025, was Austin Dillon’s night to shine. The No. 3 Chevrolet driver went back-to-back at the Virginia short track, leading 107 laps and holding off a fierce challenge from Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Dillon’s masterful drive, especially through a tense final green-flag pit cycle, locked him into the 2025 playoffs with authority. He took the checkered flag after dominating the final 47 laps, proving he’s got the grit to tame Richmond’s tricky D-shaped oval.

Alex Bowman brought home a strong second, keeping Dillon honest, while Blaney settled for third after their hard-fought duel. Joey Logano and Austin Cindric rounded out a solid top five, with Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Josh Berry, Brad Keselowski, and Denny Hamlin completing the top 10.

The race was a short-track classic, packed with tight racing and strategic pit calls that kept fans on edge. For Dillon, it’s a statement win, showing he’s peaking at the right time as the playoffs loom. Richmond’s sold-out crowd got a show, and Dillon’s victory lap under the lights was one to remember.

Broken bones didn’t dampen Austin Dillon’s hopes

Post-race, Dillon got real, saying, “Man, that feels good. Got to thank the Good Lord above. I really wanted that one. Last year, hurt really bad. Just going through the whole process of it. But this one feels so sweet. Man, I love Richmond. I was thrown down a lot this week. Didn’t feel great. I’m actually racing with a broken rib right now for the last two weeks, and man, that was awesome. God has timing, and his timing is the best timing.” Racing through pain, Dillon’s win was a testament to his grit, especially after a tough 2024.

The race wasn’t smooth one though. Ryan Preece’s No. 60 Ford led the first 60 laps, but old tires left him vulnerable as Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick pounced. Reddick snagged the Stage 1 win, followed by Bubba Wallace, Hamlin, Dillon, and Cindric.

Stage 2 saw Hamlin falter with a slow stop and a speeding penalty, while Reddick spun after a bump from Daniel Suarez sent Ty Gibbs into him, triggering the first caution. Chaos continued with Cody Ware’s spin and a massive wreck sparked by Kyle Busch clipping Chase Briscoe, collecting Chase Elliott (38th, first DNF), Justin Haley (37th), and others.

Wallace won Stage 2, but the final stage was all about pit road. Dillon grabbed the lead three-wide, then battled Blaney side-by-side until Carson Hocevar’s fresher tires forced a move. Dillon pitted, cycled back to the lead, and held off Bowman’s late charge through lapped traffic to seal the win.