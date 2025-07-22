‘Back in Black’: Kyle Larson Pays Tribute to 3x Grammy Winner in Latest Paint Scheme Announcement

Kyle Larson, though still in the prime of his career, already has several paint schemes that resonate strongly with NASCAR fans, due to both visual appeal and the significance of moments tied to them. Arguably his most iconic scheme to date is the HendrickCars.com No. 5 Chevrolet, introduced when he joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 after a career-redefining return from suspension.

Featuring a bold blue base accented with white and red stripes, the livery became synonymous with Larson’s dominant 2021 season. He captured ten points-paying race wins and the NASCAR Cup Series championship that year, making this scheme not just visually distinctive but historically significant. Despite fan complaints about its overuse, it now symbolizes Larson’s peak performance era and career resurgence.

Before his Hendrick tenure, Larson was best known for his Credit One Bank and Target-sponsored Ganassi Racing cars. His red and white No. 42 Target Chevrolet, in particular, became his signature during his early Cup career from 2014 to 2017. The clean Target bullseye branding, combined with Larson’s rise as a young phenom, created strong brand association. His first Cup Series win at Michigan in 2016, after several near-misses, was achieved in this iconic Target livery, marking a breakthrough moment in his career. That scheme still stirs memories of his early hustle and promise, connecting fans to his roots as a rising star.

In 2021, during the Playoffs, Larson also ran a matte black Tarlton and Son Chevrolet at Las Vegas, which became memorable when he won the race en route to the Round of 8. The understated design contrasted sharply with his usual vibrant schemes, but its association with victory and the hometown ties to his California roots gave it a cult-like status among longtime dirt track fans and supporters from his early racing days. It was a bold departure that showed Larson’s willingness to experiment, and that win added a layer of lore to the scheme.

Another fan-favorite is the Valvoline primary scheme, which Larson runs periodically. Its retro styling, using Valvoline’s red and blue V-logo set against white with bold stripes, harks back to classic NASCAR designs. Though not linked to a championship moment, its simplicity and historic sponsor appeal make it a visually celebrated alternate scheme, keeping the nostalgia alive for purists.

Taken together, Larson’s paint schemes chart his evolution from a young Ganassi prospect to Hendrick Motorsports champion, with fans associating each livery with distinct phases of his career trajectory.

And now for this weekend’s race at Las Vegas: In the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Las Vegas, Kyle Larson will pilot this special black and gold Zac Brown Band “Live at Sphere” paint scheme. It is in promotion of upcoming Zac Brown Band concert dates at Sphere Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 6, 12, and 13. Fans are loving it and all that is pouring into Reddit, with the buzz building as the race nears.

Fan Reactions

Kyle Larson’s black and gold Zac Brown Band “Live at Sphere” paint scheme has fans buzzing on Reddit, with a mix of excitement and opinions flooding in. One fan noted, “I believe this is the first non-Valvoline/Hendrick Cars scheme for Larson since, coincidentally, the fall Vegas race of 2021. Which also, coincidentally, was a matte black base scheme.” This fan’s memory holds up. Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet has predominantly carried HendrickCars.com branding since mid-2021, reflecting Rick Hendrick’s heavy investment in Larson’s program. Valvoline occasionally takes over primary sponsorship, but Larson’s last deviation from this duo at Las Vegas Motor Speedway came during the 2021 fall playoff race, when he ran a matte black and red Tarlton and Son paint scheme. That race marked his first win at Las Vegas, which helped propel him into the Round of 8 during his 2021 championship season.

Another chimed in, “Wonder how this car will look with playoff markings on it. Even though he’s been in a slump over the summer, he’s probably still a lock for the round of 8 if nothing disastrous happens.” Larson indeed enters the Las Vegas race with strong playoff prospects. Though Larson endured a mid-season slump in 2025, failing to win between May and August, his early-season victories and consistently strong finishes kept him safely above the playoff cutline. Playoff markings, such as the yellow windshield banner and splitter, will accentuate the black and gold scheme, though fans often debate whether dark liveries display those accents well on TV broadcasts.

A worried voice added, “Worried it will not show up well at all on TV. Sam Mayer had a black and gold car last year and it was almost impossible to see anything but a solid black car with a white #1 on the door.” Visibility concerns with darker paint schemes are common among NASCAR fans, particularly on high-speed intermediate tracks like Las Vegas, where motion blur and track lighting can wash out details. Sam Mayer’s JR Motorsports Chevrolet at multiple Xfinity races in 2024 did feature a black and gold Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions paint scheme that drew similar criticisms, as TV cameras struggled to capture the gold accents except in direct sunlight or close-up shots.

Someone else cheered, “About GD time that they ran something other than the worn out HC paint scheme.” Since its debut in 2021, the blue and white HendrickCars.com scheme has dominated Larson’s appearances, often drawing fan fatigue. The scheme has been compared to Jeff Gordon’s mid-2000s DuPont livery in terms of monotony due to its near-constant use, with fans requesting more variety despite its marketing effectiveness for Rick Hendrick’s dealerships.

A thrilled fan exclaimed, “Oh damn wait it’s for my Vegas race?!?! That’s pretty cool then haven’t got to see Larson race a different 5 scheme since his first win in it at Vegas in 21 lol.” Indeed, this Las Vegas race will mark a rare return to alternate paint schemes for Larson at the track where he clinched his first career Las Vegas victory in 2021. That win was pivotal, securing Larson’s spot deeper into the playoffs and cementing his dominance en route to the 2021 Cup Series championship.

Finally, a critical voice muttered, “Too bad Zac Brown is a scumbag.” This comment likely references public controversies surrounding Zac Brown, particularly his contentious divorce settlement and subsequent lawsuits in 2024, as reported in entertainment outlets. While these incidents might tarnish his personal brand in the eyes of some NASCAR fans, they are unrelated to the performance or promotional aspects of Kyle Larson’s race entry.