Bad Omen Strikes NASCAR as Drivers Forced to Abandon Takeoff Moments After Setting Off to Mexico

NASCAR’s Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is a historic milestone, but the road to Mexico City has been anything but smooth. The first trucks of a weeklong convoy crossed the border Monday, kicking off a 40-hour haul from Michigan to Laredo, Texas, for the Cup Series’ first international points race since 1958.

Tom Bryant, NASCAR’s vice president of racing operations, has been plotting this for a year, coordinating with U.S. Customs and Mexican officials. “It’s been a ton of coordination moving lots of people and lots of stuff safely and efficiently across a great distance and an international border,” he said on the Hauler Talk podcast. With haulers facing X-ray scans and a tight schedule to unload by Thursday, every minute counts.

Mother Nature is also throwing a wrench into the plans. Forecasts for Mexico City predict trouble: Friday brings cloudy skies, a high of 74°F, and an 80% chance of evening rain with a quarter-inch of rainfall. Saturday’s Xfinity race and Cup practice face a 24% chance of showers under hazy, 73°F skies, while Sunday’s race day has a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms at 72°F, with 50% odds of nighttime showers.

Rain could turn the 2.429-mile track into a slick nightmare, threatening NASCAR’s big moment. And as if haulers and weather weren’t enough, another hurdle has emerged, and this one might be serious.

Plane woes ground NASCAR stars

NASCAR’s Mexico City weekend hit a turbulent snag as two chartered flights from Charlotte faced major delays. Ryan Ellis, driver of the No. 71 Chevy for DGM Racing, shared a photo from the tarmac, showing firefighters swarming as passengers disembarked. Ellis tweeted that the plane “made a small boom” during takeoff, forcing it back to the gate. Matt Weaver reported the captain’s chilling update: “engine 2 blew,” possibly due to a bird strike. A second plane also faced unspecified issues, leaving drivers and crew scrambling. NASCAR’s working to reroute everyone, but finding last-minute international flights is no small feat.

“One of the planes had Haas, Trackhouse, SHR, and DGM. Two planes for around 100 people were grounded with two different issues, I’ve been told.” A second tweet noted, “Haas Factory Team personnel are driving to Atlanta to pick up a commercial flight to Mexico after the issue with their charter plane.” NASCAR’s scrambling to reroute everyone, but securing last-minute international flights is a tall order.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Thursday is when drivers and teams are due in Mexico City for Friday’s practice sessions, critical for mastering the unfamiliar Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez layout. Even veterans like Daniel Suárez, who raced the track’s oval in his NASCAR Mexico Series days, face a new hybrid configuration. With extensive Cup and Xfinity practice slated, delayed arrivals could leave teams playing catch-up. The historic race hangs in the balance as NASCAR races to get its people to the track.

Adding to the chaos, Dale Earnhardt Jr. hit his own travel snag. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and Prime Video analyst, set to call Sunday’s race, revealed Wednesday that his planned flight “is in Singapore stuck in maintenance.” Earnhardt Jr. is hunting for “alternative solutions” to reach Mexico City, a stressful detour for a high-profile figure.

While he’s got until Sunday, the clock’s ticking for the drivers. The altitude—7,500 feet—adds another layer, with thinner air challenging drivers’ stamina. Some, like Tyler Reddick, trained in hypoxic chambers, while others downplayed the one-off race. If travel delays persist, preparation could take a hit.

Suárez’s helmet honors Mexico’s big moment

Amid the travel and weather woes, Daniel Suárez is bringing heart to Mexico City’s historic weekend. The Trackhouse Racing star, the only Mexican-born driver with a Cup win, unveiled a special helmet for the Viva Mexico 250. “This is the helmet I will be wearing for the NASCAR Mexico City weekend!” Suárez posted online. “A very special helmet designed by the great Mexican artist and friend Latapi Jorge. This helmet represents my culture, my country, and the warrior that is within all of us. It is a huge honor for me to be Mexican and be able to represent my home country and my fellow Mexicans. Let’s have a great weekend!” The design celebrates his roots, a nod to his 2016 Xfinity title and 2022 Sonoma victory.

Suárez, still chasing his first 2025 win after a second-place finish at Las Vegas, is the weekend’s focal point. He’ll pull double duty, racing in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports alongside Mexican drivers Andres Perez De Lara and Ruben Rovelo. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a staple for F1 and NASCAR Mexico Series, hosts a unique layout, making Suárez’s experience a potential edge. His helmet, a vibrant tribute, could shine in the new podium-style celebration for the top three finishers, a first for a Cup points race.

Despite the looming rain and travel chaos, Suárez’s pride carries the weekend’s spirit. The Viva Mexico 250 is a chance for NASCAR to make history, and Suárez’s warrior mindset might just cut through the storm. Whether it’s dodging showers or delayed flights, Mexico City’s ready to roar, and Suárez is leading the charge.