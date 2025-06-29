“BIG ONE!”: Denny Hamlin Wreaks Absolute Chaos in Atlanta With Uncanny Red Flagged Train Wreck

Talk about a wild night at EchoPark Speedway! Just as Stage 2 kicked off in the Quaker State 400 on Saturday, June 28, 2025, Denny Hamlin sparked absolute mayhem at Atlanta’s 1.54-mile tri-oval.

Right after the green flag dropped, Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota clipped John Hunter Nemechek’s ride, both running in the top 10, and unleashed a massive pileup that swallowed up a whopping 23 cars. The crash, one of the biggest in recent memory, sent shockwaves through the field and the inaugural $1 million NASCAR In-Season Challenge, with serious playoff implications on the line.

NASCAR threw the red flag on Lap 70 of 260, halting the action to tow mangled cars and clear debris from the track. Hamlin, the No. 1 seed in the Challenge, was hauled to the garage with major damage. Pole-sitter Joey Logano, whose No. 22 Ford took a brutal hit, has been declared out of the race.

Denny Hamlin’s radio chatter told the story, “I’m beached. I’m sure I have everything bent,” he groaned, sounding gutted. With nearly half the 40-car field caught in the chaos, the wreck’s ripple effect could shake up the first round of the Challenge and the points race.

Fans on X were lamenting their In-Season Challenge bracket going up in flames too, as top-seeded Denny Hamlin is out of the race while his matchup, 36th-seeded Ty Dillon, currently runs in the top-15! Chase Elliott remains one of the strongest playoff contenders still out on the field, and this is undoubtedly his best shot at clinching a win with a host of top drivers having to park their cars.

Atlanta’s high banks are known for tight, unpredictable racing, and this “Big One” proved it. As cleanup crews hustle, fans are left wondering who’ll emerge from this big NASCAR crash to chase the $11,055,250 purse and keep their playoff dreams alive.

Stay tuned for updates!