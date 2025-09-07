Bill Murray Caught Apologizing to Denny Hamlin on Pit Road for Rejecting Lucrative Offer

Bill Murray’s a Chicago legend, as much a part of the city’s soul as deep-dish pizza and Wrigley Field. The Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day star carries the Windy City’s sports passion in his bones, cheering hard for the Cubs and soaking up the electric vibe of his hometown. That love for competition connected him to NASCAR during the 2023 Chicago Street Race, the Cup Series’ first-ever dive into downtown street racing.

Murray didn’t have a formal role, but his Chicago sports cred added a local spark to the event, tying Hollywood flair to the roar of stock cars weaving through Grant Park. Fast-forward to September 7 and Murray’s back in the NASCAR spotlight, this time as the Grand Marshal for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, just across the river from St. Louis.

As Grand Marshal, Murray brought his signature charm, belting out the iconic “Drivers, start your engines!” to kick off the playoff race. But the real buzz came on pit road before the green flag, where he was spotted chatting with Denny Hamlin, the Joe Gibbs Racing star who’d just snagged his second straight playoff pole.

Murray, all smiles, apologized to Hamlin for skipping his annual golf tournament, a heartfelt moment that showed the bond between the comedy icon and the racing veteran. It’s the kind of personal touch that makes NASCAR more than just a sport; it’s a community where even Hollywood royalty and playoff contenders can share a laugh.

As the 2025 playoffs charge through Gateway, Murray’s pit-road moment with Hamlin stole the show, blending star power with the raw intensity of a playoff race.

Briscoe shines, chaos hits as Stage 1 ends

The Enjoy Illinois 300 kicked off with playoff intensity, and Stage 1 delivered drama worthy of Murray’s Hollywood presence. Chase Briscoe, fresh off his Darlington win, held off a hard-charging Kyle Larson to snag the Stage 1 victory, adding another playoff point to his tally.

The top 10 was a who’s-who of playoff heavyweights: Briscoe, Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Zane Smith, and Chase Elliott, who made a last-corner pass on Shane van Gisbergen to grab the final stage point. That move by Elliott? A slick play to keep his playoff hopes humming, worth keeping an eye on as the rounds progress.

Things got messy, though. On Lap 27, Kyle Busch spun off Turn 2, avoiding contact but triggering a caution after climbing to mid-pack. Most cars hit the pits, but Tyler Reddick’s day took a hit when he had to pit again, in another Toyota’s box, no less, to fix a loose left-rear wheel, sending him to the back.

By Lap 35, Briscoe and Hamlin, who stayed out, led the field, but Larson’s No. 5 Chevy, rocking fresh tires, was closing fast. Then, on Lap 37, Josh Berry’s playoff hopes took a brutal blow. Nudged by Elliott, Berry spun and slammed the outside wall, wrecking his left-front tire.

He’s not out of the playoffs yet, but with heavy damage, he’ll need a miracle at Bristol to stay alive. Stage 1 set the tone: Briscoe’s holding strong, Hamlin’s got track position, and the playoff pressure’s already turning Gateway into a battlefield.