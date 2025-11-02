Brad Keselowski Fired Up for Victories as He Addresses NASCAR’s State of the Sport

Brad Keselowski enters the offseason with a renewed sense of purpose, blending his trademark competitiveness with a team owner’s long-term vision. After a season filled with speed but short on wins, the 2012 Cup champion remains confident that RFK Racing is closing the gap on NASCAR’s elite. His No. 6 Ford showed flashes of race-winning pace

Notably, with a third-place finish at Iowa and several top-five runs, reflecting the steady rise of the organization he’s helped rebuild since 2022. Now, with momentum on his side and optimism about the sport’s direction following NASCAR’s recent ‘State of the Sport’ address, Keselowski is focused on turning potential into performance and putting RFK back in Victory Lane.

Keselowski is hopeful of getting back his form

Brad Keselowski looked straight back. “I had a few flashes, but I’ve been getting winds, so that’s what we need to do in this sport right now. It’s what it rewards, and there’s a couple really good runs like Iowa, probably our best race, and a handful of seconds, so just need to convert those in the wins going forward,” he said while talking to the press before the Phoenix finale, referencing a season that included a handful of strong runs but no breakthrough victory.

Keselowski’s No. 6 RFK Racing Ford was consistently fast, finishing runner-up at Iowa, widely regarded as one of the team’s best all-around performances, and scoring multiple top-five results across the summer stretch. Since taking co-ownership of RFK in 2022

He’s steadily elevated the organization, helping teammate Chris Buescher collect four wins over 2023 and 2024. When asked about NASCAR leadership’s tone heading into 2026, Keselowski noted the significance of Steve Phelps and Steve O’Donnell’s State of the Sport press conference at Phoenix Raceway on October 31, 2025. “It’s obviously tough for those guys to get up there and talk when they’re like… going through the different things,” he said,

Referring to the measured nature of Phelps’ remarks on topics such as team charters, Next Gen evolution, and the new media rights cycle. Phelps praised the sport’s “healthy trajectory” and pointed to growing fan engagement and team parity, while O’Donnell highlighted competition improvements and ongoing dialogue with drivers on safety and officiating.

Keselowski appreciated the transparency: “It’s nice to have that level of presence on us,” he said, implying confidence in NASCAR’s direction even amid uncertainty about the next charter agreement.

Looking ahead, Keselowski said his optimism remains intact despite the unknowns. “Without knowing what it’s going to be, it’s hard to say, but I think I’m certainly enthusiastic about what opportunities there are up,” he remarked, signaling faith in both his team’s growth curve and NASCAR’s broader evolution.

For a veteran who’s seen the sport transition through multiple eras, his focus remains simple: convert speed into trophies and keep RFK Racing in the championship conversation. Keselowski’s win hunt meets teammate Ryan Preece’s nonstop grind.

Ryan Preece builds Derby ride

Most drivers eye a break; Preece eyes the Snowball Derby, set for December 4–7 at Five Flags Speedway. A new Super Late Model awaits its debut. The former Modified champion has taken his time building the project while balancing family life. “I’m excited. I actually just fired it up last week before Martinsville,” Preece said Saturday at Phoenix.

Normally, a build like this takes three to four weeks, but this chassis and body came together over mid-September and October. “Once the season is over, I’m ready to be in my race shop and finishing setting up, getting ready to go test down there in two or three weeks.”

That racer mentality defines Preece. He’s competed in Modifieds at Bowman Gray, New Smyrna, Richmond, Thompson, and Stafford this year. His Stafford win came in the Cleetus McFarland New England 900 over Greg Biffle. “

As a race car driver, I think you guys follow along, you see some, they like to play golf or do different things away from racing. Racing is my golf game. Racing a Modified, racing a Super Late Model, it doesn’t matter what it is, where it is. It’s something I enjoy doing, as well as working on the race cars and building them. I enjoy it.” Preece has made three Snowball Derby starts, with a best finish of fourth in 2023 when Chandler Smith took the win.