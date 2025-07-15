Brad Keselowski Takes Joe Gibbs Beef Online as Viral Twitter Dig Leaves Fans Shocked

NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on July 13 turned into a pit-road soap opera that’s still echoing through the sport. The drama kicked off on Lap 52 when Ty Gibbs, driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota, pulled into his pit stall, clipping the edge of Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 RFK Racing Ford stall.

It’s a common move for drivers to edge close, but Gibbs’ entry nearly smacked a tire carried by Keselowski’s front tire changer, Telvin McClurkin. The impact twisted McClurkin’s wrist, slowing their stop, and he wasn’t shy about it, storming into Gibbs’ pit box to vent. That sparked a shoving match between the crews, quickly halted by NASCAR officials who stepped in to cool things down.

The tension had been brewing earlier when Gibbs and Keselowski made contact in Turn 11’s hairpin, setting a fiery tone. NASCAR later cleared Gibbs, ruling his pit move legal under the orange-line rules. “By NASCAR rules, I’m the lead car. We have these orange lines, I have to go around those orange lines and I have right-of-way. Those guys like to push it and that’s kind of the consequence you pay. Nothing malicious.” Gibbs told TNT Sports pit reporters post-race. McClurkin, luckily, wasn’t seriously hurt and kept working, but the incident left a mark on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Race results showed Gibbs in seventh and Keselowski in 11th, but the real story unfolded off the track. With only six races left before the 2025 playoffs, both drivers are scrambling for points, Gibbs at 17th and Keselowski at 27th, winless this season. The pit-road clash, though not penalized, highlighted the thin margins and high stakes as the postseason nears. Keselowski, a 2012 Cup champ and RFK co-owner, isn’t one to let a slight slide, and his history of calling out rivals like Kyle Busch hinted trouble was brewing.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Days later, Keselowski took the feud online with a viral X post, the post featured a photo of Amazon delivery packages, complete with bubble wrap and safety gear, captioned, “Amazon really does have everything a pit crew could need. Legal too!”

It was a cheeky dig, implying Gibbs’ crew could use some protection after the near-miss, all wrapped in a legal nod that poked at NASCAR’s ruling. The post racked up views fast, turning a pit-road spat into a social media firestorm.

Fan Reactions Brad Keselowski’s viral dig got

Keselowski’s X post lit up the fanbase, and the responses on Twitter were as fiery as the Sonoma pit clash. One fan shot back, “Talk shit, he turned left way early.” They’re zeroing in on Gibbs’ sharp, early left turn into his pit stall, which replays showed nearly hit McClurkin. That aggressive move forced Keselowski’s crew to dodge, and while NASCAR deemed it legal, fans see it as dangerous, especially with the driver bearing responsibility to avoid pit crew harm.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another quipped, “Might need a lot of bubble wrap if you want to stand in the middle of the pit box with a car coming right at you. Or a new brain.” It’s a sarcastic jab at McClurkin’s position, suggesting he should’ve jumped clearer, but it also nods to NASCAR’s rough-and-tumble past. Back in the 1970s, Junior Johnson’s crews clashed with Darrell Waltrip’s over similar slights, retaliating fast. The comment hints that old-school justice might’ve handled Gibbs’ move differently.

“Junior Johnson fixed nonsense like that pretty quick,” a fan echoed, doubling down on that vintage vibe. Johnson, a legend from the 1960s to 1980s, ran a no-nonsense outfit, and his 1979 feud with Waltrip’s team saw garage and pit-road scuffles settle scores. Fans see Gibbs’ pit move as the kind of disrespect Johnson’s crew would’ve met with swift payback, on-track or off.

A cheeky fan suggested, “Get one of your crew members to put a hole in his tires while they’re sitting there unattended this weekend.” It’s a playful nod to NASCAR’s gritty history, like the 2015 tire-tampering case with Ryan Newman’s team. The fan’s not serious but expresses a desire for Keselowski to “even the score,” a sentiment rooted in garage politics where retaliation lingers. Chris Gabehart, JGR’s competition director, added, “This has now gotten… hilarious… and with Brad’s post, a bit surprising, I must admit.” As Gibbs’ team leader with years managing pit safety alongside Denny Hamlin, Gabehart might defend the legal move or push for a review. His amusement and surprise reflect the unexpected twist Keselowski’s Amazon dig brought, turning a pit spat into a social media circus.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But for Brad Keselowski, it’s not the first rodeo with a bold move. Known for his outspoken nature, he’s stirred pots before, but this post hit different, inviting fans to judge while throwing shade at Joe Gibbs Racing’s young star. Gibbs, backed by a powerhouse team, has been under scrutiny for his aggressive style, and Keselowski’s jab kept the pressure on. With playoff spots tightening, this online escalation could spill back onto the track, adding fuel to an already heated rivalry.