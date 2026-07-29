Brickyard Weekend Leaves Samantha Busch Wishing for “Just One More Day” With Late Husband Kyle

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway holds a special kind of magic for racing fans. But for Samantha Busch, it will always be more than just an iconic racetrack. It’s where she met her late husband, Kyle Busch, who tragically and where their love story unfolded. This past weekend, as the NASCAR world turned its attention to the crown-jewel Brickyard 400, a flood of memories came rushing back for Samantha.

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Kyle tragically passed away earlier this year, making this return to Indianapolis especially emotional for her. On Instagram, she shared photos from 2007, the year the two first met during a race weekend in Indianapolis. The images weren’t taken at the racetrack, but captured two young, carefree people simply enjoying each other’s company. Looking back on those moments, Samantha reflected with a mix of love and heartbreak, accompanying the post with a heartfelt caption about what the Brickyard weekend meant to her.

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“We grew up together. We built a life together. Through every season, every challenge, and every dream, we just kept choosing each other. And somehow, through all those years, that wild love never faded,” she stated. “I look at these pictures and wish I could tell that 21-year-old girl to soak up every single second. She never could have imagined how beautiful our life would become, or that one day she’d be wishing for just one more day with you.”

Samantha wrote about how she was in college when she met a rather “shy” Kyle, and how what followed was 20 years of togetherness, love, and building a life together.

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Samantha was working as a promotional model while studying at Purdue University when Kyle entered her life. She was stationed at a booth at the Speedway, managing fans waiting for their turn to take a pace-car ride. Once the crowd had cleared, Kyle walked over and struck up a conversation. After exchanging a few words, Samantha jokingly asked if he wanted to join her for a ride, and the two set off for a few laps around the Brickyard. The catch? She didn’t follow NASCAR and had no idea she had just invited a Cup Series driver for a ride-along.

In a 2025 interview with Haley Dillon, Samantha admitted that throughout their time in the car, Kyle was humble and never gave the slightest indication that he was one of the biggest names in the sport. It wasn’t until later that night that she and her friends Googled who he was.

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On that Sunday, driving the No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Busch climbed from 18th to finish fourth in the Brickyard 400. He may not have gone home with the winner’s trophy, but he left with something far more valuable: a partner for life.