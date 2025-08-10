Bubba Wallace Gratified With $200B Partner as He Hopes “Cultural Impact” With Viral TV Cameo

The world of NASCAR is a whirlwind of fast-paced action and fierce competition that has long fascinated audiences. The sport’s popularity goes beyond the racetrack, often appearing in movies and on TV. Hollywood has a long history of trying to capture the drama of stock car racing, bringing its unique spirit to the screen.

This blend of racing and entertainment isn’t new. Over the years, many famous drivers have appeared in popular media. Austin Dillon was on the show SEAL Team, while Jeff Burton made a quick appearance on the soap opera General Hospital, where he played himself. These roles help more people learn about the sport and its stars, making NASCAR a bigger part of our culture.

Another driver making this leap is Bubba Wallace. Known for his racing skills, Wallace has also used his voice for acting. He voiced the character Bubba Wheelhouse in the animated movie Cars 3 and was also on the Disney+ show, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Wallace is set to return to the Disney+ show for its third season, showing that he’s a true link between racing and popular entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With more drivers entering the spotlight, it raises a question: How does it help NASCAR when its stars become famous in the world of movies and TV?

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Beyond the finish line: Bubba Wallace’s initiative to bring in young minds

Once again, Bubba Wallace is set to make a guest appearance on the popular American sitcom, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a show he grew up watching. This collaboration with Disney connects him to the $200 billion powerhouse. The driver had participated in a shoot for the Disney+ series previously in May 2023. Reminiscing about the good old days and his role in the animated TV show, the racer says, “But the Proud Family has always been there. It’s cool to see it back. And for us to play a role in that was really, really good.”

Wallace believes this role has the potential to attract a younger, more diverse audience to NASCAR. “Just cool to be a part of that. Knowing the cultural impact is special. That helps tie into demographics to our sport and to get people at least tuning in, curious about who Bubba Wallace is, what NASCAR’s all about,” he said.

Bubba Wallace has also been driven to promote racial equality in NASCAR by advocating for the removal of the Confederate flag at events and inspiring a new generation of drivers. As the only Black driver in the Cup Series, his presence on the show also sends a powerful message that the sport is inclusive. His involvement in such shows, which target a young audience, is helping to introduce NASCAR to a new generation of fans. This effort supports the sport’s mission to become more inclusive and expand its appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The episode comes at a time when Wallace is having a strong season. After his recent win at Indianapolis, he became the first Black driver to secure a premier series victory at the historic track. Following that win, he finished sixth at Iowa, and with 581 points, he is currently ranked tenth in the driver standings. Wallace is also the only driver from the 23XI Racing team to qualify for the playoffs this year.

Bubba Wallace enters Watkins Glen pressure-free

With a guaranteed spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Bubba Wallace heads into the Go Bowling at the Watkins Glen free from the high-stakes pressure that has defined his past seasons. His performance in qualifying, which saw him secure the 15th starting position, was the strongest among the three 23XI Racing entries, providing a solid foundation for the August 10th race at Watkins Glen International.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Wallace’s 2025 campaign has been marked by a breakthrough victory at the Brickyard 400, a win that locked him into the postseason. This pivotal moment has visibly altered his on-track mindset, as evidenced by his sixth-place finish in the subsequent race at Iowa. With an average finish of 18.2 through 23 races and 12 top-20 finishes, he has demonstrated a consistent level of performance throughout the season.

However, his recent practice sessions at Watkins Glen suggest a cautious approach may be in order. His overall lap averages placed him 22nd in the field, with his five consecutive lap averages ranking 30th. Historically, Wallace has a mixed record at the demanding road course, with two top-20 finishes in six career starts. While he has shown an ability to gain ground in five of those six races, his practice speeds and mid-pack starting position temper expectations for a dominant performance.