Bubba Wallace Joins Forces With $220B Media Giant 8 Years After Iconic Movie Cameo

Remember Bubba Wheelhouse from Cars 3? That slick, fast-talking Piston Cup racer sponsored by Transberry Juice was none other than Bubba Wallace, bringing his NASCAR swagger to Pixar’s animated world in 2017.

Voicing a next-gen competitor who “knows how to win,” Wallace added real-deal racing cred to the film, alongside a stacked lineup of NASCAR stars like Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Jeff Gordon, and Darrell Waltrip. The movie leaned hard into stock car culture, capturing the grit and heart of the sport, and Wallace’s role was a perfect fit for his rising-star vibe on the track.

His performance must’ve turned heads at Disney, because they’re bringing him back for another round. Eight years after his Cars 3 cameo, Wallace is stepping into the spotlight again, this time with a media giant worth $220 billion, proving he’s more than just a driver, he’s a cultural force bridging NASCAR and mainstream entertainment.

Bubba Wallace’s Disney+ Adventure

Bubba Wallace is set to pop up in the third season of Disney+’s Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a reboot of the early-2000s animated sitcom that dropped its trailer today via ToonHive’s X account. The sneak peek lists Wallace among a slew of VIP guest stars, though it’s unclear which episode he’ll grace. The show, premiering August 6, follows 14-year-old Penny Proud and her quirky family navigating life in Harperville (now Emilyville) with humor and heart, tackling modern themes like social media, identity, and mental health while keeping its warm, witty vibe.

Creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar have kept the show’s soul intact, making it a perfect stage for Wallace’s larger-than-life personality. This move signals NASCAR’s growing clout in pop culture, and Wallace, love him or hate him, is one of the sport’s most recognizable faces.

His Cars 3 gig wasn’t a walk in the park. He called recording “awkward,” describing how he and other drivers had to channel the intensity of “pushing a boulder up a mountain” in the studio. But the challenge paid off, with his Bubba Wheelhouse character nailing the spirit of a young, hungry racer. That experience showed Wallace could hold his own beyond the track, blending NASCAR’s raw energy with animated storytelling for a global audience.

Landing a spot in Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a big deal for Wallace and the sport. It’s not just about a cameo, it’s about NASCAR breaking into spaces where it hasn’t always had a seat. Wallace’s role in Cars 3 bridged racing and family entertainment, and this new project doubles down, putting him front and center for a younger, diverse crowd. His ability to shine in these moments, even after admitting voice acting felt unnatural, underscores his knack for representing NASCAR’s heart while boosting his own profile.

The timing feels right, too. NASCAR’s been pushing boundaries with street races and international events, and Wallace’s mainstream gigs amplify that momentum. From voicing high-energy race scenes in Cars 3 to popping up in a culturally sharp series like Proud Family, he’s helping carry the sport into new territory, proving stock car racing’s appeal stretches far beyond the grandstands.

Wallace’s qualifying pact with Van Gisbergen

Bubba Wallace recently gave fans a peek into his off-track antics, sharing a vlog from Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Cook Out Summer Shootout on his YouTube channel. In it, he spilled the beans on a fun qualifying pact with Shane Van Gisbergen and IndyCar’s Scott McLaughlin.

Since joining the Cup Series in 2017 with Richard Petty Racing, Wallace has racked up two wins, 25 top-fives, 52 top-10s, and three poles in 273 starts, now driving the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing since 2021. His vlog captures the kind of camaraderie that makes racing’s tight-knit community special.

The trio cooked up a deal in week three of the Shootout: the slowest qualifier buys lunch for the group. Wallace recounted a rough qualifying run that left him on the hook, with van Gisbergen and McLaughlin cheering for their free meal.

The pact’s been running for three weeks, with van Gisbergen eating the cost twice and McLaughlin once. It’s a lighthearted bet that shows Wallace’s knack for keeping things fun, even in the high-pressure world of racing. Whether it’s joking over lunch or battling on the track, his chemistry with van Gisbergen and McLaughlin highlights the sport’s blend of competition and friendship.