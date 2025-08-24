Bubba Wallace Shields Kyle Larson from Hate at Daytona with Huge 4-Worded Gesture

Daytona did what Daytona does best, served up a heart-stopping “Big One” that flipped the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on its head. On Lap 28, chaos erupted when Bubba Wallace, battling in the high lane, got a touch out of shape. A slight nudge from Kyle Larson set things off, and with Joey Logano pinched for space, the pack imploded. Sheet metal crumpled, sparks flew, and cars scattered like marbles across the banking. Fans barely had time to catch their breath as big names like Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin got swept into the mess.

From the stands, it was slow-motion mayhem. One car hooked, another spun, smoke billowed into the humid Florida night, and the wreckage piled up. Elliott, who’d dodged a DNF all season, took a brutal hit to his playoff hopes. Alex Bowman’s car limped to the garage, Busch and Keselowski dragged battered fenders, and the infield care center filled with drivers replaying the disaster. That’s Daytona in a nutshell: one second you’re charging for the lead, the next you’re climbing out of a mangled car, shaking your head as the crowd roars.

But Bubba Wallace stood tall amid the chaos. Facing the press after the race, he didn’t point fingers or dodge the heat. Instead, he threw up a shield for Larson with a four-word gesture that cut through the noise, “I’ll take the blame.” It was a moment of pure class, shutting down the usual social media pile-on and showing why Wallace is more than just a driver, he’s a leader who owns his role, even when Daytona’s wild card deals a bad hand.

Bubba takes the blame

Post-race, Wallace faced the media on the frontstretch and didn’t shy away from the Lap 28 disaster. “It looks like I was three wide and the five hit me and got me down there and is what it is. I hate it was blame Bubba Wallace national day today so I’ll take the blame for it,” he said with a wry grin. He was breaking down how he got squeezed in a three-wide tussle, with Larson’s No. 5 car nudging him from behind.

That sparked the chain reaction, Wallace slid into Logano, and the “Big One” took out Elliott, Hamlin, Keselowski, Busch, and more. Fans online were quick to pin it on Wallace, but his “blame Bubba Wallace national day” quip was a nod to how superspeedway wrecks often unfairly tag one driver. He’s been here before, eating blame after Daytona chaos, and his humor showed he’s not letting it define him.

He dug deeper into the moment saying, “I think so. I didn’t think the aggression level was too high at that point. Thought everyone was playing nice and just kind of I guess premature there just unexpectedly so I hate it. Our Columbia Toyota Camry was so fast. We got up to the lead fairly quick and so appreciate everybody’s hard work. Just hate that it ended that way for sure cuz it’s still early but setting up to be a good thing.”

The wreck’s timing stung, Lap 28 is early for Daytona’s usual late-race madness. Wallace had been flying, cracking the top five and even leading briefly, flexing the superspeedway mojo that got him a Talladega win in 2021. His frustration was real, his Camry was a rocket, and he knew a strong finish was in reach.

Wallace also hinted at what might’ve been, “Oh yeah we were a little loose little edgy everybody was battling that so we need one pit stop to get us right. We would have been fine.” That loose handling was a common gripe, Carson Hocevar’s radio chatter echoed how twitchy the cars felt on Daytona’s slick surface. Wallace was banking on a pit stop to dial in his Camry, a move that’s worked for him before in pack racing. But superspeedways don’t wait for strategy, and the “Big One” ended his night before he could show what he had.

But his spotter, Freddie Kraft, saw it differently, venting, “5 just tried to fucking force middle there.” Kraft’s heat put the blame on Larson, showing how superspeedway wrecks always have two sides. Wallace’s choice to take the blame anyway was a teammate move, keeping the focus off Larson and on the bigger picture.

Bubba’s Big Moment with MJ’s Team

Bubba Wallace isn’t just a driver, he’s a trailblazer, carrying the flag for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing and a $2.2 million deal that’s as bold as his moves on track. Last month, he made history as the first Black driver to win at Indianapolis, proving he’s worth every penny of Jordan’s investment. Launched in 2020 with Denny Hamlin’s help, 23XI Racing hit the ground running in 2021 with Wallace behind the wheel. Jordan, a lifelong NASCAR fan, called it a childhood dream come true, “I grew up in NASCAR… I love watching it.”

Since then, 23XI has racked up nine wins, three from Wallace, with Indy being his first since 2023. That victory came at the perfect time, Jordan recently said he “only pays winners,” a line Michael Strahan teased on Good Morning America, “Remember what he said in that interview, he said, ‘I only pay winners.’ So, pay up, MJ!” Wallace stayed humble, saying, “Being able to talk on the phone with him after that win was awesome. I told him I wish he was there to celebrate with him in person.”

Jordan’s reaction? Pure excitement, “He was just excited. He was pumped for our team and wants us to keep it going because he knows that the next week is a new opportunity for us.”Jordan’s all-in on NASCAR, saying it’s replaced the competitive fire he had in basketball, “I’m all in. I love it. It replaces a lot of the competitiveness that I had in basketball.”

After a rough 13-year stint owning the Charlotte Bobcats, NASCAR’s been his winning ticket. Wallace’s Indy triumph and his grace under pressure at Daytona, taking the blame to shield Larson, show why he’s the face of 23XI. Even after the “Big One” crushed his night, Wallace’s headspace is strong, and with the playoffs looming, he’s ready to keep pushing for Jordan’s team.