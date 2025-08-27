Bubba Wallace Shrugs Off Playoff Pressure, Unveils Bold NASCAR Cup Goal

Bubba Wallace’s win at Talladega in 2021 was more than just a finish line, it was a history-making moment. By capturing his first NASCAR Cup victory at the rain-shortened YellaWood 500, Wallace became only the second Black driver ever to win at NASCAR’s top level, following Wendell Scott’s groundbreaking victory in 1963. Not only did Wallace push past a major barrier in the sport’s history, but he also delivered 23XI Racing’s first-ever win, bringing a milestone moment for the team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

But that Talladega win wasn’t the end of his story, it was just the beginning. Wallace followed it up with a career-defining achievement at the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. Racing on one of NASCAR’s most hallowed tracks, he clinched the win after navigating rainfall, multiple overtimes, and the pressure of racing a defending champion.

In doing so, Wallace became the first Black driver to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a true crown jewel in the sport’s history. Now, with that momentum, he’s got his eyes set on the playoffs, or more precisely, the entire championship.

Bubba Wants the title

Recently while talking with Peter Stratta, Bubba Wallace laid out his ambitions loud and clear, “You know we’re not settled on the Indy win, it was a great opportunity that we capitalize on to set ourselves up for the ultimate goal, which is what we had in store at the beginning of the year. Which is you know to be a champion and so you know immediately after Indy I looked at the play. I skipped the next five for whatever it was and looked at the playoffs and honestly it got really excited about each and every race.”

That Indy win was massive, Wallace became the first Black driver to conquer the Indianapolis oval, a track where legends are made. But instead of basking in it, he’s using it as a springboard. His 2021 Talladega win showed he could break barriers, but Indy proved he could compete with the best on any stage. With 23XI Racing, backed by heavyweights like Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, Wallace has the equipment to chase the big prize. His mindset shows a driver who’s not just happy to be in the playoffs, he’s gunning for the whole thing.

Wallace kept it real about the playoff field, “I don’t look at any round as oh man like this might be a struggle for us. And then I also look at the playoff field the last couple weeks and no one’s really running away from it. When you reset the points every time no one’s had like a breakout. You have a guy that can get on High Street for a couple races and then it’s somebody else. So I think I think we’re all in for a treat drivers and spectators of just how this playoff is going to go.”

He’s dead-on about the parity in today’s NASCAR Playoffs. The points reset keeps things tight, look at 2023, when Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and William Byron traded hot streaks, but no one dominated start to finish. One week, Christopher Bell looks like a lock; the next, a blown tire takes him out. Wallace sees that chaos as an opportunity, knowing 23XI’s consistency could shine when others trip up. It’s why fans are buzzing, this playoff season feels like anyone’s game, and Wallace is ready to pounce.

His confidence is a far cry from years past, “So I don’t feel like 2023 playoff, Bubba .Oh man, it’s cool we’ll be talking to you guys for playoff day. Like I feel like I belong here and want to continue this trend and have the utmost confidence in our team and our ability and our potential to carry this into making a deep run into the playoffs so it all starts. It all started back in February but and everything just ramps up another notch for the next ten weeks.”

This isn’t the same Bubba from 2022, when he missed the playoffs, or even 2023, when he squeaked into the Round of 12 but felt like he was just hanging on. Now, with wins at Talladega and Indy, he talks like a contender who knows he belongs. That shift mirrors Ryan Blaney’s transformation after his 2023 title, once you believe you’re a championship driver, the game changes. For Wallace, who’s faced unique pressures as NASCAR’s most prominent Black driver, this bold mindset is a statement: he’s not just here to race, he’s here to win it all.

Wallace questions Dover’s All-Star switch

Although many expected North Wilkesboro Speedway to finally land a points-paying race next season after two strong showings with the NASCAR All-Star Race, few would have predicted Dover Motor Speedway stepping into the All-Star slot in return. The decision stunned veterans like Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Now, even Bubba Wallace has been left scratching his head.

After Daytona, Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch.com asked Wallace about his take on the newly-released 2026 Cup Series schedule and Dover losing its points status to host the All-Star Race. The 23XI racer replied, “Really interested in Dover. I think Dover is probably hot topic for everybody. Really interested in the long-term game plan. I’m not saying that Dover is going to be there for long term, but like is this a play to like… I think it was a really good fan turnout, right? The racing product is … So, I’m just wondering if this is like Dover is going to take the bullet for this year to find something. That’s the way I’m looking at it.” Wallace’s take reflects the confusion around the move.

Dover’s known for its grueling 400-lap races, not short, flashy All-Star events. His own history there isn’t great, in 11 Cup starts, he’s averaged a 20.1 finish with just one top-10, a seventh-place run in July 2025 from 22nd on the grid. Dale Jr. and Denny Hamlin echoed Wallace’s skepticism. Hamlin called Dover a bad fit for an All-Star showcase, arguing it’s built for long, grinding races, not sprint exhibitions.

He also pointed out logistical hurdles, like Dover’s lack of permanent lighting, which means temporary fixtures for a night race. Dale Jr. admitted he was just as surprised, struggling to see how Dover’s tough, tire-eating track suits the All-Star vibe. For Wallace, the schedule shake-up is a head-scratcher, but it’s not distracting him from his bigger goal: making a deep playoff run and chasing that championship trophy. With his newfound confidence and 23XI’s speed, he’s ready to let the competition worry about Dover while he keeps his eyes on Phoenix.