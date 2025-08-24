Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Prodigy Approves Next Gen’s Daytona Success

For years, Daytona has been known as the ultimate drafting track, where speed in the pack has often outweighed individual handling. But now, with the surface aging and the racing groove evolving, drivers are beginning to notice subtle changes that hint at a throwback to the Daytona of old. One such observation was recently made by Bubba Wallace’s mentee and Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 driver Rajah Caruth.

Friday’s Daytona Xfinity race was one filled with drama and close competition, revealing new realities for the modern Next Gen stock car. Thanks to the erratic nature of the track, this meant that those in favor of the Next Gen car, like Caruth, watched the event with much anticipation, and though he didn’t have the best of races on the tri-oval, he was happy about an important development that he now sees at ‘The World Center of Racing’.

Caruth believes Daytona’s past has paved the way for its future

With Caruth’s experience of racing on tracks, he feels that Daytona International Speedway’s aging asphalt is reviving the older-style racing seen before 2010. He inferred that with the built-up surface competing with the new Next Gen car design, it placed increased importance on driver handling and tire wear in a race. -took it to his social media platform X, stating:

“Daytona is getting closer and closer to what i think i saw in my early childhood in terms of aging pavement and handling mattering. Both this February in the truck and last night in Xfinity i noticed we laid down rubber for about 1 1/2 car widths off the wall like a Normal track. Cool stuff”.

A study from 2020 in ScienceDirect supports this by showing that aged asphalt becomes stiffer due to its instant exposure to harsh weather conditions, which affects a car’s performance. Caruth’s mention of cars “laying rubber for 1.5 car widths off the wall” shows that drivers are having to use more of the track to find grip, which is a key characteristic of older tracks.

This trend runs counter to NASCAR’s recent focus on safety and consistency, instead favoring a more natural and unpredictable racing environment. Analyst Steven Taranto too noted a rare third lane of racing—a dynamic not typically seen with the Next Gen car, which was specifically designed with a low-downforce package (510 horsepower, 7-inch spoiler) to improve competition. While some drivers, including Jeff Gluck, felt this change was fleeting, its presence challenged the superspeedway’s usual two-lane bias.

This evolving track behavior, which Rajah Caruth had previously highlighted, likely contributed to the race’s dramatic conclusion, which saw part-timer Parker Kligerman doing the final heavy lifting for the substituted Connor Zilisch. The buildup of rubber on the aging pavement, a factor documented during 2022 Next Gen testing at Talladega, added an unpredictable element to race strategy. This was also exemplified in the final moments of the Cup race on Saturday, where Ryan Blaney surged from 13th to win the race by just 0.049 seconds over Cole Custer.

The event suggests that embracing natural track wear, rather than constant resurfacing, could be key to enhancing competition and offering fans a throwback to more unpredictable racing.

From mentorship to brotherhood: Wallace and Caruth’s growing bond

Bubba Wallace and Rajah Caruth share a close relationship built on a mentor-mentee dynamic that has evolved over time. Their bond is rooted in their shared experience as Black drivers who have risen through the ranks of the sport, particularly through the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program.

Wallace has taken a hands-on approach to mentoring Caruth from the beginning, offering both technical advice and life lessons. He has been candid and at times tough on Caruth, famously getting in his face early in his career to challenge his approach. This “tough love” style is something Caruth has said he thrives under, and it underscores the mutual respect and trust in their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their connection has been visible both on and off the track. Following a win by Wallace at Indianapolis, Caruth playfully trolled his mentor on social media, suggesting he was the good-luck charm. As he wrote on X, “I guess I need to troll you more often.” Wallace, in turn, has expressed immense pride in Caruth’s accomplishments. When Caruth secured his first career Truck Series win at Las Vegas, Wallace called him to celebrate, even if he did jokingly criticize the “lame” burnout and phone call.

This playful, brotherly banter shows how their relationship has progressed beyond a strict mentorship into a genuine friendship. Meanwhile, Wallace is gearing up for next Sunday’s race. The 16 drivers who have qualified for the playoffs will now focus on a 10-race playoff season that starts next Sunday at Darlington.