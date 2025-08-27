Calls Mount for Ousted NBS Broadcaster’s NASCAR return amidst surprising CW announcement

When you talk about NASCAR, it’s not just the roar of the engines or the battles on the track that stick with you, it’s also the voices that bring it all to life. Some commentators have become just as iconic as the drivers, because they were the soundtrack to NASCAR’s biggest moments. They turn a high-speed duel into something you feel in your gut, making you lean closer to the screen as the checkered flag waves.

Take Ken Squier, for example. He’s the guy who gave us the phrase “The Great American Race” when he first called the Daytona 500 on live TV in 1979. That broadcast, with Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, and Cale Yarborough all duking it out, is often credited with putting NASCAR on the national map. Squier had this poetic way of describing things, almost like he was narrating a movie, and for a whole generation of fans, his voice was racing. It captured the drama, the danger, and the sheer joy of it all, turning a Southern tradition into something America couldn’t ignore.

Then there’s Bob Jenkins, who became a household name with ESPN and later NBC. He wasn’t flashy, but he had a warmth and steadiness that made you trust every word. If Squier was the sport’s storyteller, Jenkins was its steady hand, the guy who could make sense of the chaos when the “big one” broke out at Talladega. His calm delivery during those massive wrecks or nail-biting finishes made the excitement feel real and grounded, like he was right there with you in the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the flip side, you had Benny Parsons, the former Cup champion who slid into the booth and instantly became a fan favorite. Benny brought that racer’s perspective but delivered it in such a down-to-earth, approachable way. He could explain complicated strategies like tire management or fuel mileage, but it always felt like he was just chatting with you in the living room. His insights came from years behind the wheel, turning technical talk into stories that hooked fans new and old.

Fast forward a bit, and Mike Joy has been the constant voice of NASCAR on FOX since 2001. He’s called everything from Dale Earnhardt’s emotional 1998 Daytona 500 win to Michael McDowell’s shocking 2021 triumph in the same race. Joy has this balance of professionalism and enthusiasm, never too much, never too little, which makes him one of the most respected voices in the sport. His calls have a rhythm that matches the track, keeping the energy high without overwhelming the action.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And of course, more recently, you’ve got Dale Earnhardt Jr. stepping into the booth with NBC. He brings a raw authenticity, because he’s just a few years removed from being behind the wheel himself. When he calls a race, you feel that mix of racer instinct and fan excitement, almost like you’re watching with a buddy who just happens to be a Hall of Famer. His takes on strategy or driver decisions hit different because they come from someone who’s lived it, adding that personal touch to the broadcast.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Each of these voices added their own flavor. Squier gave NASCAR its soul, Jenkins gave it credibility, Parsons gave it heart, Joy gave it polish, and now guys like Earnhardt Jr. are keeping it fresh and personal. They’re not just narrating races, they’re shaping how fans remember them, turning split-second moments into legends that echo for years.

Rick Allen is one of those voices you instantly recognize the second you hear it. He’s got that high-energy, heart-in-his-throat delivery that can make even a mid-pack battle feel like the Daytona 500. For a lot of fans, he’s most closely tied to the Truck Series on SPEED and later FOX, where he really made his mark. His enthusiasm was contagious, and when something wild happened in the Trucks (and let’s be honest, something always happens in the Trucks), Rick could make you feel like it was the most important moment of the season.

When NBC came back to NASCAR in 2015, they tapped Allen as their lead play-by-play voice, and he brought that same passion to the Cup Series. Some fans loved the energy, especially in chaotic finishes where his voice seemed to climb with the drama. Think about races like the 2018 Chicago showdown between Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson, where his call matched the wildness of that last lap perfectly. At the same time, Allen has had his critics. S

Now a recent news that CW has hired Allen to fill in as the lead play-by-play commentator for some college football games this upcoming season, including Idaho-Washington State this weekend and the early September game between Baylor and SMU. Has fans pissed about him moving away. The surprising CW announcement has sparked a firestorm, with calls mounting for Allen’s return to NASCAR broadcasting. Fans are vocal about missing his signature style in the booth, turning what should be a congrats moment into a rallying cry for the sport that made him a star.

Bring Rick Allen back to NASCAR say Fans

Fans hit X hard after the CW hire news dropped, and the reactions are a mix of support for Allen’s new gig and outright frustration over his NASCAR absence. One fan captured the excitement but couldn’t hide the longing, “WWWW but he should be the NASCAR on Fox broadcaster full time for trucks.” This take points out something a lot of viewers have felt, Rick Allen’s energy and style were tailor-made for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Before his NBC stint, Allen was the voice of the Trucks for Fox Sports from 2003 to 2014.

His enthusiastic calls, like Kyle Busch’s last-lap wins or Erik Jones’ first career victory in 2013, became a big part of how fans remember that era of the series. Many believe Fox’s current Truck broadcasts could use the same spark again, especially as the series tries to stand out with younger talent like Corey Heim and Nick Sanchez making headlines.

Another echoed the sentiment with a straightforward plea, “The man should still be calling NASCAR races, truck series could really use him.” Rick Allen’s exit from NBC in 2023 left many fans stunned because he had been the network’s lead Cup Series voice since 2015. But his strongest reputation was built on the Truck Series, where his excitement elevated underdog wins and wild finishes.

Fans often bring up his iconic call of the 2003 Daytona Truck opener when Carl Edwards flipped but walked away safe. Allen’s mix of drama and reassurance became a staple. With the Truck Series still struggling for consistent TV ratings (average around 500k–600k per race compared to over 2 million for Cup), many feel his return would help give the series a more distinct identity.

The disconnect hit one fan especially hard, “Happy for Rick and glad he is getting some work but I can’t shake this… He’s good enough for College Football but NOT good enough for NASCAR… Am I reading this right?” This reaction hits at the awkwardness of the situation. Rick Allen is clearly considered capable enough by The CW to handle live Division I football games, fast-paced, high-stakes broadcasts with national attention.

Yet NBC let him go after nearly a decade in their NASCAR booth. The disconnect feels strange for fans because NBC had positioned Allen as their flagship voice, calling every major Cup moment from Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s emotional 2015 win at Daytona to Ryan Blaney’s 2023 championship run. For fans, it raises the question: if he’s polished and credible enough for college football, why not NASCAR?

A bolder call came from this fan, “NBC should rehire him for NASCAR Cup and admit their mistake. The world would be a better place.” NBC’s decision to part ways with Allen before the 2024 season drew a lot of criticism. While some viewers preferred different commentary styles, many felt Allen’s passion was irreplaceable. He was especially praised for his ability to convey the magnitude of emotional wins, like Bubba Wallace’s first Cup victory at Talladega in 2021, where Allen’s voice cracked with genuine excitement.

NBC instead leaned more on Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte to carry broadcasts, but the absence of a familiar lead play-by-play anchor left a hole. Fans calling for a “rehire” echo how Vin Scully or Bob Jenkins became synonymous with their sports. Once you’ve got a signature voice, it’s hard to replace.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Finally, a heartfelt wish wrapped it up, “@RickAllenracing belongs in a motorsports booth! I hope he gets back there. I miss him on @NASCARonNBC.” This fan nails the sentiment: Rick Allen is a “motorsports guy” at heart. Before national TV, he cut his teeth announcing local dirt track and sprint car events, which gave his NASCAR calls a raw, grassroots authenticity. He wasn’t just narrating, he lived the sport.

That’s why fans connected with him, especially during intense Cup moments like Joey Logano’s 2018 championship win or Ross Chastain’s viral “Hail Melon” wall ride at Martinsville in 2022. Even though he’s pivoting to college football, many fans still hope Allen finds his way back to NASCAR broadcasting, whether with Fox, NBC, or even a digital-first platform like FloRacing.