Carson Hocevar Curse Strikes at Mexico as Fans & Drivers Gang Up on Him for Ruining the Race

Well, well, another week and another Carson Hocevar crash, this time at Mexico City’s Viva México 250. On Lap 66, Hocevar spun out in Turn 14, his No. 77 Chevy stuck sideways, blocking traffic. NASCAR held off as long as possible, hoping he’d refire, but the caution flag flew, flipping the race’s momentum. This caution changed the race for many drivers who didn’t pit under the green flag, and Ty Gibbs who was on the lead, bore the brunt of this mishap by the Spire Motorsports driver.

Shane van Gisbergen will take the command of the race, but Ricky Stenhouse Jr. couldn’t hold himself in calling out Hocevar for spoiling what could’ve been a thrilling race finish. Jeff Gluck on X shared the radio message Stenhouse aired out to his team. “Ricky Stenhouse Jr. says Carson Hocevar brings out BS caution all the time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Not just Stenhouse Jr. even the fans who were hoping for a clean race after the early crashes due to rain bombarded Hocevar for losing his bearing at the wrong time.

Fans turn on Carson Hocevar for spoiling Mexico race

Fans didn’t hold back. “Hold him a lap. Stenhouse got it going again in the same spot,” one fumed, recalling Nashville in June when Hocevar’s bump sent Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 into the wall, ending his day on Lap 106.

Another fan groaned, “Leave it to Hocevar to ruin a good race,” likely thinking of Michigan last week, where Hocevar led 32 laps before a flat tire tanked him to 29th. “If you took Ross but made him worse and you’d get Hocevar,” a third jabbed.

While another sighed, “Every week,” pointing to Hocevar’s March crash at Phoenix, where his wrecked No. 77 was towed off. “Literally sat there so he could get a yellow but that’s not surprising,” one scoffed, noting how Hocevar’s spin forced drivers like leader Ty Gibbs to pit under caution, shuffling the field.

Announcer Steven Stempf summed it up: “You know Hocevar’s reputation isn’t the greatest when a single mention of ‘77’ on the radio makes the announcers wonder if he caused a wreck.” Hocevar’s chaos, intentional or not, is wearing thin, with fans and drivers seeing him as a reckless wildcard.

Hocevar’s knack for chaos has Mexico City buzzing, but not the good kind. Fans and drivers are fed up, seeing his aggressive style as a wrecking ball. As NASCAR’s international debut unfolds, Hocevar’s curse, real or not, is stealing the spotlight, leaving everyone wondering what he’ll break next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Post -race fireworks between Stenhouse and Hocevar

The drama didn’t end with the caution. A fuming Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was spotted bending over Hocevar’s car, shouting furiously after the race. Hocevar had brake-hopped into the stadium section, spinning Stenhouse out. Ricky’s crew relayed a pointed message to Hocevar: “Tell him I will see him at Pocono.”

The Nashville wreck, where Hocevar’s contact ended Stenhouse’s day, set the stage for this clash. Dale Earnhardt Jr. had warned Hocevar picked the wrong guy, and Spire’s Jeff Dickerson urged him to cool it. Hocevar texted Stenhouse to smooth things over, but Mexico’s incident shows the peace didn’t hold.

This wasn’t just a heat-of-the-moment flare-up—Stenhouse’s threat of a Pocono showdown signals a feud that’s far from over. Hocevar’s aggressive driving, while showing flashes of brilliance, like leading laps at Michigan, keeps costing him allies.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stenhouse, known for not backing down, as seen in his 2023 All-Star Race brawl with Kyle Busch, is the last driver Hocevar needed to cross. With Stenhouse gunning for him and fans piling on, Hocevar’s got some soul-searching to do before the next green flag drops.