Carson Hocevar Stuns Home Town Crowd with $15,000 Powerplay at Berlin Raceway

Carson Hocevar had to be content with yet another runner-up finish at Nashville Superspeedway last week. He was in contention chasing Ryan Blaney in the final stage, but he couldn’t close the gap in time. “One spot short again. At least hopefully this is a step in the right direction.” This came on the back of yet another solid outing at the Coca-Cola 600, where the engine on his #77 Chevy blew up on the final stage. But, before he could seek his first Cup Series win at Michigan International Speedway, he made history at his home track of Berlin Raceway on Tuesday night.

He won his third career win in the Money in the Bank 150 in the URAR National Super Late Model event. This event has been running since 2017, and the Spire Motorsports driver bagged prize money of $15,000. This win saw Hocevar break a tie with Bubba Pollard and Brian Campbell, who have three wins each at this event.

Both Campbell and Hocevar were battling for the win, and the latter even taunted his rival by waving his hand out to window. “It was fun to race with Brian,” Hocevar said after the race. “Yeah, it means a lot to put myself in a different category. Super cool! Hopefully not very young in my career, but its a first for me. Especially here, it’s super cool. Finally got that 150 win I’ve been trying for a while, but also just to win back-to-back is really cool. Money in the Bank is pretty special and everything. Seeing grandpa here, a lot of friends, family see Victory Lane here. It’s humbling that this many people have come out.”

Despite his antics at the Cup Series level, ruffling the feathers of some notable drivers like Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the young driver seems to be garnering support. Next on Hocevar’s schedule is a Truck Series race. He has already bagged a win driving the Spire truck this season, and building on this winning momentum is going to be key for him. “I just want to win and win at home. So this is a good start to it, yeah, it’s a good way to start hopefully an unbelievable week.”

He is manifesting his first Cup Series win on his home turf. But it seems like he is trying to make amends after roughing up Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Nashville.

Carson Hocevar reached out to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Eager to catch up to the lead pack in the race, Carson Hocevar shipped the #47 car into the fence last Sunday, resulting in first DNF for Stenhouse. When asked about the incident after the race, the Spire Motorsports driver wiped his hands clean, “I’ve seen a bunch of people do that same sort of move and get shipped, and I think he was the one for me to wreck them.”

Well, things were different this time around with veterans like Dale Jr. and Kevin Harvick warning him of a potential payback. Knowing Stenhouse Jr. and his personality, Hocevar’s home race can go sideways, and he wouldn’t want to be wrecked, especially if he is going to be in contention for a win. So, he took the measured approach and reached out to the fellow Chevy driver to clear any misunderstandings.

“We don’t wanna put anymore targets on my back. I feel bad, I’ve texeted with Ricky if he wants to talk again, Michigan, we can. I didn’t want to wreck him, I thought he’d run the middle, and he came down and I got his left rear. I’m not gonna change who I am, I’m still gonna put my car in the best spot I can to win. I’m just learning when too and when not too,” He said in an interview with SiriusXM.

It will be interesting to see how Ricky Stenhouse Jr. responds to this, as he was looking forward to hearing from Hocevar after the incident last Sunday.