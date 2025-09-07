Chaos Strikes Tony Stewart’s Historic Track Just Hours After Announcing Racing Return

Eldora Speedway is Tony Stewart’s pride and joy. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion scooped up the iconic half-mile dirt oval in 2004 from its legendary founder, Earl Baltes, and it’s been a love affair ever since. Stewart, who’s always called Eldora one of his favorite places to race, saw a chance to own a piece of dirt-track history and didn’t hesitate.

Under his watch, the “Big E” has become a mecca for dirt racing, hosting blockbuster events like the World 100, Kings Royal, and The Dream, where late-model and sprint-car drivers battle to etch their names among the sport’s legends.

But just hours after Stewart hinted at a possible racing return during the 2025 World 100 weekend, chaos erupted at his beloved track. A massive pileup in Heat #6 of the World 100 brought the action to a screeching halt, reminding everyone of dirt racing’s raw intensity.

Pileup shakes Eldora’s World 100

The World 100 at Eldora Speedway is dirt late-model racing’s Super Bowl, and this year’s event delivered drama in spades. During Heat #6, a massive pileup between Turns 1 and 2 stopped the show cold. FloRacing called it a “big heat race pileup,” capturing the heart-in-your-throat chaos as cars tangled in a cloud of dust and debris.

The scene was intense, with crumpled metal and spinning tires, but the best news came quick: every driver climbed out unscathed. It’s a testament to the toughness of these racers and the safety gear, roll cages, harnesses, neck restraints, that’s come a long way in keeping them safe.

Crashes like this aren’t just part of racing; they’re a stark reminder of the sport’s high stakes. Dirt late-model and sprint-car racing, with its tight quarters and unforgiving surfaces, can turn ugly fast. Yet when every driver walks away, it’s a win for the safety measures that have saved countless lives.

Fans watching on FloRacing and social media breathed a collective sigh of relief, grateful that a moment of chaos didn’t turn tragic. It’s the kind of thing that makes you appreciate both the thrill and the progress in a sport where danger is never far away.

Tony Stewart talks dirt racing’s future

Right in the thick of the World 100, FloRacing caught up with Tony Stewart at Eldora, where he opened up about a potential return to racing and the state of dirt competition. “It’s definitely a possibility at some point. I don’t want to do it just to make the show … I want to do it and have a respectable run … racing with guys that are running 80 shows a year … hard to just show up.”

Stewart’s not about half-measures. He’s never made it to the World 100 feature despite leading The Dream in an epic duel with Scott Bloomquist years ago. That miss still stings, especially with massive entry lists like the 212-car field he once faced. For Stewart, hopping back in isn’t just about showing up; it’s about being competitive against dirt’s best.

He didn’t shy away from the physical toll either, “I mean we definitely have offers … It’s literally just having the time … at this point in my life honestly at 54 I would have to go to a gym to get back and get race fit again … easy when I was racing three four nights a week … now what I’m racing for three or four seconds and doing that two to four times a day.”

Stewart’s been out of the full-time grind since 2016, and he knows the difference between his old sprint-car schedule and today’s sporadic NHRA runs. A comeback would mean serious prep to match the fitness of guys racing week in, week out. Back in 2014, he even questioned if he’d ever race sprint cars again after injuries and tough moments, so his caution makes sense.

Stewart also nodded to the sport’s demands, “You know run wise … you’re just not race fit … look at Dale McDowell after the heat race that he won … tells you how physically demanding it is … fans have a greater respect … how physical it is … how hard these guys are having to work on the cars.”

Drivers like McDowell, who’ve been grinding in late-model races, show just how brutal the heat races and long features can be. Dust, vibration, and constant setup tweaks wear you down. Stewart’s point hits home: fans are starting to get how much grit it takes to compete at Eldora. As the track recovers from its chaotic pileup and Stewart mulls a return, the World 100’s intensity proves why Eldora remains one of dirt racing’s biggest stages.