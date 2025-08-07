Chase Elliott & Kyle Larson Gets a Target on Their Back as HMS Driver Sets Huge Challenge

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is heating up, and Hendrick Motorsports is stealing the show. William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson have turned the regular season into their personal playground, locking down the top three spots in the standings at points this year. Byron’s been the man to beat, reclaiming the points lead with a slick win at Iowa Speedway on August 3. He now sits 18 points ahead of Elliott and 45 clear of Larson. His Daytona 500 sweep and Iowa triumph have him playoff-bound and gunning for the regular-season crown, a prize that comes with 15 juicy bonus points. The guy’s on fire, and his No. 24 Chevy’s speed is making rivals sweat.

Chase Elliott’s right there too, sitting second in points and locked into the playoffs with a win at Atlanta and a string of top-10s. His consistency is rock-solid, keeping him just 18 points off Byron’s pace. Elliott’s not flashy, but he’s a bulldog, grinding out results and staying in the hunt. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson’s bringing the heat with three wins, anchoring third in the standings. His speed and knack for closing races have him playoff-ready, and he’s not letting up. Together, this HMS trio is a juggernaut, dominating like few teams ever have. The regular-season finale at Watkins Glen is shaping up to be a battle royale.

But it’s not all brotherly love at Hendrick. With the playoffs looming, Byron’s thrown down the gauntlet, calling out his teammates in a way that’s got everyone buzzing. In a recent SiriusXM interview, he made it clear that the stretch run, starting with Watkins Glen, is going to be a dogfight. He’s ready to take on Elliott and Larson head-to-head. The road course, where all three have shined before, is the perfect stage for this HMS showdown. Byron’s challenge is a sign that playoff intensity is already kicking in.

William Byron Thinks It Will Be a Fun Stretch

On SiriusXM, Byron didn’t hold back about the road ahead, “It’s definitely going to be a fun stretch. I feel like all three of us are working really hard and all of our teams are fast and competitive. So it’s definitely going to take a lot these next few races and… Watkins Glen is a really good track for all three of us and just got to put in the work this week to make sure we’re ready to go and fast there.”

Byron’s hyped, and why wouldn’t he be? His Iowa win, where his team stretched fuel like magicians to outsmart the field, showed HMS’s edge. Watkins Glen, with its tricky turns and history of HMS dominance, including Jeff Gordon’s four straight wins from 1997 to 2000, is a prime spot for Byron, Elliott, and Larson to flex. The “fun stretch” he’s talking about includes Richmond’s short track and Daytona’s wild card, each demanding different skills. Byron is throwing a challenge to his teammates, knowing only one can grab the regular-season crown and those 15 bonus points.

When asked about the importance of the regular-season title, Byron kept it real, “I think it’s important. I mean, I don’t think it’s the end of the world if you don’t… it’s a good pride thing and it gives you maybe a little bit easier sleep during the week when you look at the bonus points. So we have an opportunity to get a lot of bonus points coming up and so we got to try to capitalize on that.”

He’s got his eyes on the prize. Those 15 points could be a lifeline in the playoffs’ cutthroat rounds. Iowa made him the Bill France Cup favorite, but Watkins Glen’s high stakes mean he’s got to keep the pedal down. With Elliott and Larson breathing down his neck, Byron’s not just racing the field. He’s racing his own garage, and his confidence shows he’s ready to scrap for every point.

William Byron Backs Fellow Teammate in Shared Distaste

Byron’s not just challenging his teammates on the track. He’s got their back off it, especially when it comes to NASCAR’s image. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby might be a fan favorite, with Will Ferrell’s wild antics and lines like “If you ain’t first, you’re last,” but not every driver’s a fan. Kyle Larson laid it out straight: “I liked the movie, but I think it did not do anything for our sport. I think it turned our sport into a joke.”

The 2006 comedy, with its redneck stereotypes and over-the-top pit crews, came out when NASCAR was peaking. Big sponsors, huge crowds, and stars like Dale Jr. were crossing into mainstream fame. But the film painted the sport as a cartoon, setting back efforts to ditch the “good ol’ boy” label and pull in younger, diverse fans. Byron didn’t hesitate to back Larson, reposting his quote on X with a sharp response: “100%. Should not be the first thing people think of.”

For Byron, who’s part of NASCAR’s new wave alongside Larson and Elliott, the movie’s a sore spot. It stuck with casual fans as the sport’s defining image, overshadowing the skill and intensity of drivers like them. In 2006, NASCAR was packing grandstands. By the late 2000s, ratings and attendance dipped. The movie wasn’t the only culprit, but it didn’t help. Byron’s support for Larson shows a united HMS front. They want the sport to be seen as legit, not a punchline.

As they head to Watkins Glen, their on-track battle and off-track bond could make this “fun stretch” one for the history books.