Chase Elliott’s Future Looks Dark as Experts Warn of Major Threat to Playoff Spot

With the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs barreling down like a runaway freight train, the fight for postseason spots is pure chaos. Pocono’s wild twists have shaken up the standings, laying bare who’s locked in, who’s teetering on the edge, and who’s staring down a brutal climb. Kyle Larson’s holding court at the top with three wins, with Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell hot on his heels, each matching his trio of victories. Right behind, William Byron and Ryan Blaney are grinding out steady runs, priming themselves for a playoff brawl that’s gonna be a sight to behold.

Lower in the pack, the cutline’s a pressure cooker. Alex Bowman’s clinging to that 16th and final transfer spot, a mere 20 points ahead of Ryan Preece, who’s itching to pounce. Drivers like A. J. Allmendinger, Erik Jones, and Kyle Busch, stuck 63 points back, are in do-or-die mode, needing a win to crash the playoff party.

With just a handful of races left, every lap’s a gut-check, every pit stop’s a gamble, and every position gained could be the ticket to a title shot or a one-way ride to the offseason. The playoff path’s shrinking fast, and the tension’s thick enough to cut with a knife. Although the likes of Rowdy Busch and Brad Keselowski are desperate for the win, Chase Elliott isn’t entirely safe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Points won’t keep Chase Elliott safe in the playoffs race

On Dirty Mo Media, Jordan Bianchi dropped a sobering take on Chase Elliott’s playoff prospects, highlighting the razor-thin margin separating him from disaster. “I guess there is two. I mean, it’s Elliott and Reddick. And Elliott 160 and Reddick 107, but against can go sideways in a hurry, couple of bad races and all of a sudden that those guys are losing a ton of points, somebody wins outside the playoffs that line just keeps moving up, it just can happen so fast.”

As the postseason looms, Jordan Bianchi’s dropping truth bombs about how fragile Chase Elliott’s (+160 points) and Tyler Reddick’s (+107 points) playoff hopes really are. One bad race, maybe two, and some dark horse stealing a win outside the top 16 could flip the whole script in a heartbeat. Interestingly, for the past two weeks, there have been first-time winners. Shane van Gisbergen won in Mexico, and Chase Briscoe conquered Pocono. And now there are just five open spots left for grabs.

Bianchi doubled down on the volatility of NASCAR’s playoff system, recalling, “Remember 2022 we’re sitting there like oh Truex and Blaney they’re in a good spot they’re top five in points they’re great one of them didn’t make the playoffs you know? And they didn’t do anything wrong they had great years, consistent year, they just didn’t win.”

This volatile setup starkly illustrates Bianchi’s warning: “That line just keeps moving up—it just can happen so fast.” Last year we saw how Chase Briscoe and Harrison Burton surprised everyone with late wins. What is even scarier is that the upcoming regular season races have a mix of road course and superspeedways. Thus, it promotes wildcard winners, which is why banking on points could prove tricky for the HMS star.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tyler Reddick’s Superman Scheme Steals the Spotlight

While Elliott fights to secure his playoff spot, Tyler Reddick is turning heads with a bold new venture. Upper Deck, a worldwide sports and entertainment trading card manufacturer, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, announced an exclusive trading card set that fuses DC Studios’ first feature film, “Superman,” with NASCAR’s 23XI Racing team.

This unique collecting experience marks Upper Deck’s first foray into 23XI Racing collectibles, building on a partnership that began in 2024. The first release showcases the “Superman” x 23XI Racing machine, commissioned by Upper Deck, which will hit the track with Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on June 28, just before the movie’s July 11 debut.

“We’re constantly exploring new ways fans can enjoy and collect their favorite athletes and characters, and what better way to kick off the summer of ‘Superman’ than with an exciting crossover that marries the DC cinematic universe with the world of NASCAR,” said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah. The trading card set, available on Upper Deck’s e-Pack platform with drops starting before the race and on June 28, celebrates this unprecedented collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Our goal at 23XI is always to raise the bar and connect with fans in creative ways, including how they collect and engage with our drivers,” said Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing. The “Superman” design will shine on Reddick’s car at EchoPark Speedway, the first 2025 Cup Series event broadcast on TNT, giving fans a thrilling blend of racing and pop culture.