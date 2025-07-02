Chicago Grand Marshal: Who is The NBA MVP Star Giving Command This Year

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race has become a summer staple, and its grand marshals always bring serious Windy City swagger. In 2023, the inaugural event tapped the Tate Brothers, Larenz, Lahmard, and Larron, for the Xfinity race, while Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields belted out the iconic “Drivers, start your engines” for the Cup race.

The 2024 race upped the ante with Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios waving the green flag for the Xfinity event and former Bears running back Matt Forte commanding the Cup race. These local legends didn’t just show up, but they also embodied Chicago’s athletic pride, giving the street race a hometown vibe that resonates with fans.

For 2025, NASCAR’s keeping the tradition alive with another Chicago icon taking the grand marshal role. The Grant Park 165 is set to kick off this Sunday, July 6, with a star who’s no stranger to the city’s spotlight. Get ready for an action-packed Independence Day weekend, with live music, Xfinity and Cup races, and a course that’s as tricky as it gets.

Derrick Rose to Command the Grant Park 165

Chicago sports legend Derrick Rose is stepping up as the grand marshal for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165, and it’s a perfect fit. The former Chicago Bulls NBA MVP will deliver the iconic “Drivers, start your engines” to kick off Sunday’s race.

Born and raised in Chicago, Rose was a two-time high school state champion at Simeon and earned Illinois Mr. Basketball honors. Drafted first overall by the Bulls in 2008, he exploded onto the scene, snagging Rookie of the Year in 2009 and becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history at 22 during the 2010-11 season. Rose’s 15-year career across six teams, Chicago, New York, Detroit, Memphis, and others, saw him average 17.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds over 723 games, with three All-Star nods.

“It’s an honor to be part of such an incredible event in my hometown. Chicago has always supported me throughout my career, and I’m excited to give back to the fans and be part of this amazing racing weekend in Grant Park,” Rose said via NASCAR.

Taking grit, the Grant Park 165 course will require a lot of that! A narrow, twisty, and weaving through downtown Chicago’s iconic streets. Drivers will tackle it for the third straight year, with the 12-turn, 2.2-mile layout demanding precision. Rose’s presence adds extra hometown hype, as fans pack the park for races, concerts, and a festive Fourth of July vibe.

Trouble Brewing for Chicago’s NASCAR Future?

The Chicago Street Race’s future is looking a bit cloudy as it heads into its third year. The three-year contract between NASCAR and the city, signed in 2022, includes two mutual options, but their fate remains up in the air. Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese is optimistic, noting “good conversations” with the city and time to sort out what’s next.

One idea floated is shifting the race from its Independence Day weekend slot, though Giese’s focus stays on making Chicago shine. Despite the uncertainty, the event is winning over NASCAR insiders.

To boost attendance, ticket prices are slashed. The general admission Grounds Passes are a third cheaper than last year, grandstand seats are half off, and kids 12 and under get in free. Giese says ticket sales are “great” compared to past years, likely thanks to the lower costs.

Still, with talk of a potential race in San Diego, the Southern California market, some wonder if Chicago’s spot on the calendar is secure. Giese believes there’s room for multiple street courses, but the clock’s ticking to lock in Chicago’s place.