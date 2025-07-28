Connor Zilisch Delivers 7-Word Statement to Dash his Hopes of Reaching Formula 1

Connor Zilisch isn’t just making noise, he’s making headlines. Since stepping into the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the 19-year-old has been on a tear. Just days after celebrating his birthday, he gifted himself a win at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That marked his fifth victory of the season, and a blazing streak of three straight wins. But Zilisch’s journey to the NASCAR spotlight didn’t follow the usual route. Instead of growing up racing ovals, he packed his bags and went to Europe for karting, a path more closely tied to Formula One or IndyCar than stock cars.

With roots in IMSA, the Mazda MX-5 Cup, and other road racing series, many expected him to chase an open-wheel dream. So, it caught people off guard when he leaned into stock car racing. But judging by his results, he didn’t just make a switch; he made the right one.

Connor Zilisch opens up about an early dream

For many young drivers, the ultimate goal is to reach Formula One, the pinnacle of global motorsport. Connor Zilisch admits he shared that dream growing up. While F1 and NASCAR are vastly different machines and racing styles, the allure of Formula One was strong during his early karting days in Europe.

Over the years, several F1 drivers have made the switch to NASCAR, including Juan Pablo Montoya, Kimi Raikkonen, and Daniil Kvyat. However, the reverse is far less common. To date, no NASCAR driver has successfully transitioned into a full-time Formula One seat, a testament to the unique challenges and licensing requirements of the sport.

In a candid interview with Ethan Brown, Zilisch shared, “I’ve talked about this quite a bit, but my dream was, as a kid, always to race sports cars or F1, IndyCar or something like that. I never thought I would race NASCAR, never raced ovals growing up. Was watching it from the shadows, I can’t say I grew up going to NASCAR races. I grew up racing go karts and I still wear a tapered suit. It’s kind of in my DNA, so yeah I can’t say that my dream was to race NASCAR, but I’m here, I’m loving it. I do think that NASCAR is the biggest form of motorsports in America. I want to be the best at the biggest and highest level. To do that in America, you have to race in NASCAR.”

About Formula One, Zilisch responded with a striking seven-word reply: “Growing up, I wanted to race F1, but nowadays it’s really, really difficult to get to that level and quickly realize it was impossible for me.”

The JR Motorsports sensation revealed that his childhood dream was to race in Formula One. He never imagined, even in his wildest dreams, that he’d one day be behind the wheel of a NASCAR stock car, let alone making a significant impact in the sport. Yet, he isn’t one to take the opportunity for granted. In fact, he openly acknowledged the immense difficulty of reaching Formula One and came to accept that it was more of a pipe dream than a realistic destination.

The battle for #99: Zilisch or SVG-who stands out?

Given how well he’s performing in the Xfinity Series, Connor Zilisch has no regrets about the path his career has taken. Still considered a rookie, Zilisch has already racked up five wins and established himself as a serious title contender. Even better, he’s earned a few Cup Series starts with Trackhouse Racing, and in just three outings, he’s shown steady progress; his best finish being an impressive 11th.

Their rivalry has already become the stuff of legend. In back-to-back Xfinity road course showdowns at Chicago and Sonoma, Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen traded wins and fastest laps, leaving the rest of the field in their dust. At Sonoma, they combined to lead 70 of 79 laps and set the 45 quickest times; a staggering display of dominance. The mutual respect between them is palpable, with SVG calling Zilisch “a star of the sport” and Zilisch praising SVG’s racecraft and composure. If Trackhouse Racing ends up pairing them in 2026, the #99 seat won’t just be a promotion; it’ll be the ignition point for one of NASCAR’s most electrifying duos.

But here’s the twist: Trackhouse Racing hasn’t officially named a successor for the #99 seat. With Daniel Suárez confirmed to be leaving at the end of 2025, speculation is swirling, but no formal announcement has been made regarding Zilisch or van Gisbergen. That hasn’t stopped the buzz, though. Zilisch’s Cup Series performances and SVG’s road course dominance have fans and insiders alike debating who deserves the nod. The team’s silence only adds fuel to the fire, making this one of the most intriguing storylines heading into 2026.