Connor Zilisch Publicly Breaks Silence After Viral Bone-Breaking Accident

Connor Zilisch turned Watkins Glen into his playground during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on August 9th, 2025. Zilisch delivered a masterclass that clinched his sixth win of the season, and only his second at the iconic road course, just a year after his debut victory there. Starting from pole, the 19-year-old phenom owned the field, leading a race-high 60 of 82 laps. The race was a wild ride, packed with drama. Zilisch went wheel-to-wheel with teammate Shane van Gisbergen, trading paint in a heated duel.

On lap 65, contact sent van Gisbergen crashing hard into the wall, handing Zilisch the lead. But the chaos didn’t stop there. Austin Hill and Michael McDowell briefly surged ahead on a restart before a massive 16-car pileup at the outer loop ground the race to a halt. When the dust settled, Zilisch found his groove again, storming past the wreckage to seal the win by over two seconds ahead of Sam Mayer and JR Motorsports teammate Sammy Smith.

The victory lane celebration, though, took a terrifying turn. Zilisch, brimming with the energy of a rising star, climbed onto his No. 88 Chevrolet for the crowd. In a split second, his foot slipped, catching in the window netting, and he plummeted head-first to the concrete. The broadcast cut to commercial as he lay motionless, sending fans into a panic. When cameras returned, medics were stretchering him away, though he remained awake and alert.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A CT scan cleared his head of serious injury, but a broken collarbone was confirmed, forcing Trackhouse Racing to withdraw his entry from the weekend’s Cup Series race. Days later, Zilisch broke his silence, speaking publicly about the freak accident that went viral and left fans holding their breath.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Zilisch Will Be Back!

“First of all, I’m doing okay. I’m very grateful to be able to walk away from that … Thank you to all the medics who took care of me. … I do appreciate it a lot.” Zilisch’s heartfelt gratitude, shared in an NBC interview at Watkins Glen with his arm in a sling but a smile on his face, reflects the relief of escaping a worse fate. The scary fall in victory lane saw him rushed out on a backboard, but he was awake and alert, able to walk shortly after.

The CT scan confirming no head injuries, just the broken collarbone, underscored how the medics’ quick response likely prevented a graver outcome. His words carry the weight of a young driver thankful for the care that kept a bad moment from turning catastrophic.

He continued explaining, “And yeah, I was climbing out of the car … my foot slipped … the last thing I remember was being halfway down and falling … glad it wasn’t any worse and that the collarbone is the extent of the injuries. But yeah hate I couldn’t … give myself a shot to … get a good result …”

Zilisch’s recounting of the incident aligns with the jarring footage: his foot caught in the window net, leading to an abrupt tumble from the car’s roof. The mishap cost him a chance to compete in the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, a bitter pill for a driver riding high on six Xfinity wins and a points lead. His regret over missing that opportunity shines through, especially given his dominant performance earlier that day, where he led 60 laps and outran veterans like Mayer and Smith.

Finally summing it up and hinting at his return, he said, “Yeah, we’re still working … with all the doctors to figure out … next steps, but I’ve got a little motivation from … Shane… He had a plate put in and race the weekend after … hopefully … my young bones will heal fast…”

Zilisch’s optimism draws inspiration from teammate Shane van Gisbergen, who famously raced just a week after a collarbone injury. For a 19-year-old with a full-time Cup Series seat awaiting him and a scorching 2025 Xfinity season, six wins and a points lead, his confidence in a speedy recovery feels grounded. His youth and drive, paired with SVG’s precedent, suggest he’s eyeing a quick return to keep his momentum rolling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another Supercars Star Eyes NASCAR Glory

The Watkins Glen weekend wasn’t just about Zilisch’s triumph and tumble; it also saw Shane Van Gisbergen dominate yet another road course. This set the stage for another international star to make waves in NASCAR. Supercars champion Will Brown is gearing up for his second shot at the Xfinity Series, set to race at Portland later in August 2025 with Kaulig Racing. “Very excited to be racing NASCAR again with Kaulig Racing. Looking forward to having a crack at the Xfinity Series.” Brown posted on social media.

The 27-year-old Australian, fresh off a tough Cup Series outing at Chicago where his race ended on lap 3, will pilot Kaulig’s No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro. He becomes the fifth driver to take the wheel of that entry, following Josh Williams’ departure and stints by Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell.

Brown’s return adds intrigue, especially as he’ll face off against former Supercars co-driver Jack Perkins, who’s driving a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at Portland. Currently second in the Supercars standings heading into the Century Batteries Ipswich Super 440, Brown brings serious pedigree.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His Xfinity cameo is a chance to redeem his earlier NASCAR struggles and build on the growing Australian presence in the sport, much like Zilisch’s teammate van Gisbergen. While Zilisch heals and eyes a swift comeback, Brown’s Portland run could steal the spotlight, proving that Watkins Glen’s drama is just the start of a thrilling NASCAR stretch.