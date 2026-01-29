Connor Zilisch Quietly Deflates His Own F1 Dream With Brutal Admission

The name of Connor Zilisch seems like a sure-shot ticket to any race victory. The 19-year-old motorsports prodigy has breathed fire wherever he has competed, from IMSA to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Zilisch’s career is just getting started, with his first full-time Cup Series season scheduled for 2026. However, the immense scope of his ambitions may have deeper limits in NASCAR’s rival series in Europe.

A rough path to Connor Zilisch’s dream

“I don’t know, honestly. Don’t know what good looks like. I don’t know what the opportunity would have to be for me to want to switch over there, but it’s not easy. It’s not like you just go straight to F1 and hop in a car and, you know, you got to go through the whole feeder system, get a super license. Um, there’s so much that goes into it,” Connor Zilisch said on a Stacking Pennies Performance episode.

Coming from the racer who clinched 10 wins as a NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie, doubt about ambitions does seem odd. However, Connor Zilisch has already faced a hiccup with FIA, the governing body that owns the rights to F1’s championship name and rules. Last November, lost an opportunity to test for Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA in the upcoming FIA WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain. As Zilisch lost the 2025 Xfinity title, he did not have the required number of ACCUS (Automobile Competition Committee for the United States) licence points to test the Hypercar.

Connor Zilisch has won in just about everything he’s raced in, securing wins in ARCA, Mazda MX-5 Cup, the CARS Tour, Trans-Am, and IMSA. Even further back, he is a former CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy Winner. And the RedBull-sponsored racer’s lifelong ambition has been to get into an F1 car. Nevertheless, the newly inducted Trackhouse Racing driver is willing to carve out a NASCAR career while painting a glum picture of his F1 dream.

“Growing up, my dream was to race an F1. So, I thought it would be cool, but I just think it’s so far-fetched that. I doubt anything would ever happen to give me the right opportunity to go over there and race in F1. But it fits with the right team, I feel like I’ve done everything I want to do on this side of the pond. And maybe I would think about it, but I’m pretty happy with where I’m at,” Connor Zilisch continued.

One reason for his increased focus on NASCAR is a heartily welcoming teammate.

Hailed by another star

There was a burst of road course racing talent in 2025. And mainly two names were behind it – Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen. The pair squared off in numerous Xfinity Series battles, trading blows and wins. SVG fended off Zilisch’s charges at the Chicago Street Race, only to see the youngster return the favor in Sonoma the very next week. Then, in Watkins Glen, SVG had to settle for a spin while Zilisch cruised to victory.

As the Kiwi heads into 2026, Shane van Gisbergen admires his new teammate, Connor Zilisch, very much. This is despite the fact that the youngster will need to adapt to the Next-Gen car.

“He’s an unreal talent… The development of him at his age is so impressive,” Shane van Gisbergen said. “You’re not used to the car, and again, you jump in, and it’s a short practice straight into qualifying, and once you’re buried in the pack, it’s hard to get through. So, yeah, I’m sure this year racing it every week, he’ll definitely be up the front.”

Clearly, a lot of talent will be on display in NASCAR this season. As for F1, the series has to wait until it gets to see Connor Zilisch.