Cup Star Dismisses Brad Keselowski’s Viral NASCAR Schedule Rant With One Line Dig

Brad Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champ and RFK Racing driver-owner, lit up X with a fiery take on NASCAR’s 2026 schedule, warning it could feature up to seven road courses. He argued that NASCAR, born on ovals in 1949, shouldn’t stray too far from its roots, pointing out that IMSA, NASCAR’s road-racing sister, does it better. His post sparked a heated debate, with fans and drivers picking sides on whether NASCAR is leaning too hard into twists and turns.

Enter Michael McDowell, who didn’t just disagree; he threw a playful jab that cut deep: “Don’t ask a guy who’s not good at road courses.” McDowell’s one-liner roasted Keselowski’s struggles while defending the rise of road racing. It’s a cheeky shot, but it lands because McDowell’s been thriving where Keselowski’s been stumbling, highlighting a divide in how drivers see NASCAR’s evolving schedule.

On the Door Bumper Clear podcast, McDowell didn’t hold back, “I think Brad is one of those guys that when this next gen car came, the road course stuff was over for him and you know when it comes to the crowds like if he has the fans the fans love road races. They love it now, Sonoma doesn’t hold 100,000 people or have stands for 100,000 people. That place was packed and put on a good show,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s got a point. Since the Next Gen car debuted in 2022, Keselowski’s road course game has tanked. His last top 10 result came at Sonoma, and since then, he’s struggled to keep up with the competition. McDowell, in that time frame, has won the road course race at Brickyard and a string of top 5 finishes at Sonoma Raceway.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The Spire Motorsports driver doubled down with a zinger, saying, “Obviously I’m biased, but you shouldn’t ask a guy who’s not good at road courses if there should be more road courses, it’s like asking me if there should be more Dovers, there shouldn’t be more Dovers.”

via Imago SONOMA, CA – JUNE 11: Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Clips Haircuts Toyota leads the pack early during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 on June 11, 2023 at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 11 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23061108

It’s a sharp comparison. Keselowski’s road course woes mirror McDowell’s struggles at Dover’s “Monster Mile,” where he’s never cracked a top-five. The Spire Motorsports driver has been a road-course standout, racking up consistent top-10s at tracks like Watkins Glen and Chicago, while Keselowski’s frustration stems from his fading competitiveness. McDowell’s dig isn’t just funny; it’s a call to look at the bigger picture that is aligned with NASCAR’s ambitious run.

The chatter’s timely. With sell-out crowds at races like Chicago and packed stands at Sonoma, fans are eating up road courses. Keselowski’s rant might resonate with purists, but McDowell’s quip suggests the sport’s moving forward, and he’s got the results to back it up. As NASCAR balances tradition with innovation, this clash of perspectives is pure fuel for the debate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sonoma’s repave and McDowell’s mastery

Sonoma’s 2023 repave turned the track into a new beast, forcing drivers to rethink their approach for the July 2025 race. Michael McDowell, finishing fourth, had a blast navigating the challenge. On Door Bumper Clear, he told Freddie Kraft the old Sonoma demanded tire management, which he nailed, but the new surface was “super slick,” requiring both speed and caution.

“I enjoyed the challenge of both. It was very interesting though. We unloaded at Sonoma Lap 1. I mean, I spun out, man,” he said, laughing. Spinning solo on a road course? “I can’t tell you if I’ve spun out by myself in the last 20 years.” Kraft said.

The slick track pushed McDowell to the edge, but he made the most of the strategy call late in the race. That fourth-place in Wine Country was his best of the 2025 season. But despite the positive outcome, he is still 70 points shy of the cutline, and a race win looks to be his shot to qualify for the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tasked with leading Spire Motorsports alongside Carson Hocevar (24th) and Justin Haley (32nd), McDowell’s result shows he’s carrying the flag, even if the team’s overall mission is a work in progress. Next up? Dover, the track he jokingly wants erased, but his Sonoma shine proves he’s ready for any challenge.