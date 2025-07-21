Dale Earnhardt Jr’s Breakout Rookie Cracks NSFW Joke Live on TV Leaving NASCAR Media in Stitches

Connor Zilisch is a man on fire in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 18-year-old has just stormed to a fourth win already in 2025 and his fifth career Xfinity Series win. Zilisch qualified in 3rd place for the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JR Motorsports, and that was enough to build a solid foundation to go all the way. Given how competitive the youngster has been so far, it is hard to believe that this is his maiden NASCAR Xfinity season.

The #88 driver is already on course to be Rookie of the Year in the Xfinity Series, especially considering his excellent form and his second position in the standings. Zilisch has been very consistent in his performances, with 11 top-10 finishes out of his 19 races so far. Also, it looks like Dover is a happy hunting ground for Connor Zilisch, as he won the ARCA Series last year over there and thus, he officially owns two Monster trophies. This made him crack an NSFW joke in the post-race conference at Dover, which sparked a wave of laughter in the room.

What did the Dale Earnhardt Jr. protégé say?

In the press conference, Zilisch was asked what it was like to win the iconic trophy. Initially, he appreciated it and compared it to his other valuable item: “Yeah, it’s awesome! When I got it last year, it was probably the coolest trophy I had, except for my Rolex. I think my Rolex still takes the cake on that one. This was a close second, I think.”

Zilisch won the Rolex 24 after winning the Daytona in January 24 in the LMP2 class. The Rolex 24 at Daytona is certainly closer to his heart considering the level of racing and endurance it takes to clinch that win. Zilisch triumphed in that race in 2024, driving for Era Motorsport, alongside Ryan Dalziel, Dwight Merriman, and Christian Rasmussen.

But the joke wasn’t this at all. It’s what he continued to say after. Addressing his past year’s ARCA trophy win, Zilisch said, “Just to have two of them is even cooler. I don’t know what I’m going to do with two of them. Hopefully I can, maybe I can make a baby with two of them and have a third one.”

His response made the audience split into a good laugh, including himself, as no one saw it coming. However, jokes apart, he did admit how important the win and the trophy meant to him, and was hopeful about his future when it comes to the Monster Mile trophies. Whether that will be in the Xfinity Series or the Cup Series remains to be seen. “But, yeah, these trophies are awesome, and hopefully I’ll get some more in the years to come,” he concluded.

The jokes continued on behalf of Zilisch

Just when everyone thought the joke was a quick one, netizens had other plans. And at the forefront came NASCAR Xfinity Racing’s X account. Picking from the joke, Xfinity Racing’s account posted a funny meme about the couple from the recent Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, who went viral for posing romantically and getting caught on camera. The difference is, the account comically cut out their heads and swapped them with the Monster Mile heads instead.

It didn’t end here, as there were more reactions about Zilisch’s joke. Considering that Kyle Busch has won many of them, a user wrote, “Ask Kyle Busch for tips on breeding Miles trophies.” Another fan asked Jesse Love to comment on the same, considering their rising rivalry in the season.

On a different note, Connor Zilisch is definitely one of the most talented young drivers in the current lot. At the age of 18, the world is pretty much at his feet, but he is definitely facing some strong contenders in the season, especially from Justin Allgaier, who sits at the top of the table. Sam Mayer, Austin Hill, and Jesse Love are other drivers that he needs to be cautious of. With six races left before the playoffs, let’s see who will be the last man standing in this thriller of a season.