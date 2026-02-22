Dale Earnhardt’s Granddaughter’s “Embarrassing” Warning Resurfaces as Natalie Decker’s Atlanta Comeback Ignites Fan Fury

The Natalie Decker controversy doesn’t seems to end. It all started at Daytona when she crashed Sam Mayer on Lap 92, followed by a profanity-filled radio rant, none of which went well with fans. While some blamed her for her on-track move, others attacked her online for her rant. Dale Earnhardt’s granddaughter Karsyn Elledge was also one of them, and her comments have resurfaced for Decker as she made a new announcement.

What did Natalie Decker do to invite fans’ wrath?

Last weekend at Daytona, there was a big wreck during the O’Reilly Auto Parts race. Now, Decker wasn’t actually part of the wreck, but her involvement came much later. She was actually much further behind and relatively safe. Ordinarily, she could have just sailed past and picked up some free positions like everyone else. However, when an out-of-control and battered Sam Mayer drifted up the track to the wall, she was in full view of him.

Now there are two ways this could have played out and ended up with her still in the race. Option A: She could back off and swerve past the trashed car. Or Option B was that she could have floored it and tried to squeeze past Mayer.

The latter was risky, but she chose that route and stuck with it. Sadly for her, she was not quick enough and barreled straight into Mayer. What did not help her own case was when she ranted on the radio and blamed Mayer for taking her out.

“Whoever that f*cking idiot was, go to his f*cking pit! Why would he f*cking do that?! Ruined our f*cking race! Sorry everyone…great work,” she had said.

Due to that last part, she lost all sympathy from the NASCAR community. Even fellow female racers were reluctant to absolve her of the blame.

Among the critics was Karsyn Elledge, who branded the 28-year-old as “embarrassing”. But the drama resurfaced when insider Joseph Srigley made an announcement about her comeback, writing, “NEWS: @NatalieRacing will compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at EchoPark Speedway in July, driving the No. 35 Venturi Bold Brew Chevrolet for @J_G_Motorsports.”

And the fans can’t take it.

Fans agree with Dale Earnhardt’s granddaughter

Motorsports are filled with crash kings and crash queens. Some fans evidently viewed Decker as a crash-prone driver, and she was not the only one. Her name cropped up alongside fellow O’Reilly Auto Parts drivers Corey Day and Kris Wright.

Few even begged the team that recruited her for the July race, “Joey gase please stop hiring her.”

People were genuinely baffled that Decker was being rewarded with another drive, despite last weekend’s actions. They said, “How the f–k you do and say what she did at Daytona, and think it’s ok to try to race again?”

There is an ongoing joke in the NASCAR community about ARCA cars having terrible brakes. So people felt that she was racing like it was an ARCA race, “Can’t wait for her to barrel into a crash 34 seconds late as usual.”

On a more positive note, fans actually liked the paint scheme. So they were just hoping and praying that Natalie Decker does not ruin it when she gets behind the wheel. Some said, “Honestly, I really dig the paint scheme. It’s a shame it’ll be f—ing wadded up by lap 25.”

Few also questioned her status as a role model, “All she does is make the sport look bad. Shame that paint scheme is going to waste.”

With that said, remember what we said about other racers like Deegan, Breidinger, and Robusto? Some fans confessed, “I truly hope we get a bad a– wheelwoman in the near future but this ain’t it, just a bad look.”

All said and done, hopefully Natalie Decker has looked back on her Daytona shenanigans, self-reflected and worked on fixing her mistakes while avoiding making new ones.