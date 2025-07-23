Dale Jr. Fears Kyle Larson’s Indy Return Could Derail JRM’s Emotional 100-Win Moment

JR Motorsports is inching closer to a major milestone — 100 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. With a strong 2025 season and 99 victories already on the board, the team has been firing on all cylinders. From Justin Allgaier’s veteran consistency to breakout wins by young talents like Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen, the momentum is real.

But as they head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, things just got a little tougher. Kyle Larson, one of NASCAR’s most formidable drivers, is stepping into the Xfinity field with Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 17 car—and Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t taking that lightly.

100 wins in sight—but Earnhardt Jr. feels it could slip away

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admitted that Larson’s surprise return makes the path to win no. 100 more complicated. Though he praised Larson as a “very good race car driver” with top-tier equipment, he has a concern for his own team. “Well, I hope we could do (win) it at Indy, but I just read yesterday that Larson’s driving the 17, so just that job got a little tougher. I will admit that he is a very good race car driver and a good race car.”

The timing couldn’t be more dramatic. JR Motorsports has claimed 11 wins this season, spread across five drivers, and stacked up 31 top-five finishes. They’ve been knocking on the door, and Indy felt like the right place to break through. But Larson has already won two of his three Xfinity starts this year, including one while driving for JR Motorsports in the No. 88 at Texas. And now he’s back, but this time as a rival in the #17.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said the idea of winning 100 races never crossed his mind in the early days. Now, standing on the brink of that milestone, what moves him most isn’t the number, but the journey. “You just wanted to win one and so it’s emotional, honestly, to think about not only the number of wins but the names on that list, the drivers that were part of that list. Pretty epic list of drivers to have driven our cars and won races in them over the years,” said Earnhardt Jr. on his Dale Jr. Download podcast.

JR Motorsports has built its legacy with help from some of NASCAR’s biggest names in the Xfinity Series. Kevin Harvick (six wins) and Brad Keselowski (six wins) were early forces, while Chase Elliott (five wins) brought JRM its first title in 2014. William Byron (four wins) and Tyler Reddick (two wins) continued the streak, each delivering wins and championships. Kyle Larson (two wins) scored victories in limited starts, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself added his own mark once to the team’s journey. Together, these drivers helped shape JRM’s path to the 100-win milestone with memorable performances.

Kyle Larson’s numbers demand attention

While JR Motorsports is built on depth and consistency, Kyle Larson thrives on high-impact appearances. In the Cup Series, where he races full-time, Larson has already posted three wins, 12 top-10 finishes, and led 851 laps in just 22 starts this season. He’s sitting third in the standings, showing that his competitive edge is sharper than ever.

He also ran the Indy 500 this year, finishing 24th, adding yet another layer to his versatile racing resume. This proves that when the 32-year-old enters any race, whether it’s IndyCar, Cup, or Xfinity, he’s a threat.

That’s what makes this moment so intriguing. JR Motorsports has worked all season toward this goal, grinding out results across multiple drivers and tracks. Larson, meanwhile, drops into select events, and instantly becomes the favorite.

For Dale Jr., that means Indy is more than just another race. It’s a test of everything JRM has built, against one of NASCAR’s most dominant names. And if they can pull it off with the Yung Money in the field? The win no. 100 will feel even sweeter.