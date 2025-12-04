Dale Jr’s Shock Alliance With NASCAR Rival Hands Bubba Wallace’s Prodigy Rare Golden Ticket

For months, fans of Rajah Caruth have been watching his rise through the NASCAR ranks with hopeful eyes. The young driver spent years grinding in the Truck Series, showing flashes of speed and a hunger to make something of himself. Many believed that if he got one real shot at a full season in Xfinity (soon to be NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series), it could be his breakout moment. Then came news that felt almost too good to be true.

A surprising alliance between JR Motorsports, the team led by legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Jordan Anderson Racing, along with Bommarito Autosport, handed Caruth exactly that opportunity.

Rajah Caruth lands the full-season dream

On December 4, 2025, Jordan Anderson Racing made it official: Rajah Caruth will drive ten races next year in their full-time No. 32 Chevrolet “all-star” entry. At the exact same time, JR Motorsports announced Caruth will run part-time in their famous No. 88 car. Add those two schedules together and you get a complete, thirty-plus-race season split between two strong, well-funded Chevrolet teams.

That’s the kind of golden ticket young drivers dream about but rarely see. No more praying for sponsors to cover four or five races. No more wondering if the ride will disappear mid-season. Caruth now has real stability, factory Chevrolet support, and a legitimate chance to fight for the O’Reilly Series championship.

Having Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports in the mix adds huge credibility. Everyone knows JRM is one of the best places in racing to grow talent. Caruth gets top-tier equipment, experienced crew chiefs, and the kind of guidance that turned drivers like William Byron and Justin Allgaier into Cup stars.

On the Jordan Anderson Racing side, owner Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Autosport are expanding fast with a brand-new technical alliance to Richard Childress Racing. That means more resources, better engines, and another crew pouring everything into helping him win.

“We are officially going to announce that we are going to have three full-time cars next season, which is a big jump for us,” said Anderson.

This unusual two-team partnership shows both organizations believe in Caruth as a long-term investment, not just a fill-in driver. They’re betting on his speed, his work ethic, and his future. For a driver who’s been climbing the hard way, it’s the kind of break that can change everything.

Running for two respected teams also gives Caruth massive exposure. Sponsors, media, and fans will see him every weekend, not just a handful of times. If he puts up strong runs, wins races, or even contends for the title, he’ll go from promising prospect to household name overnight.

More importantly, this deal proves there’s still a path in NASCAR for talented drivers from any background: keep working, keep winning, build relationships, and one day the phone rings with the chance of a lifetime.

When that chance comes from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a growing team like Jordan Anderson Racing, backed by Richard Childress Racing power, it’s about as good as it gets. Caruth isn’t just getting seat time in 2026. He’s getting a real shot to prove he belongs at the front for good.

The same weekend Caruth’s big news broke, another driver showed exactly how fast JR Motorsports equipment can be.

Lee Pulliam nearly wins in First JRM Late Model Start

Late Model legend Lee Pulliam climbed into the team’s No. 88 Jerky Boys Chevrolet for the Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park and almost drove it straight to victory lane.

Starting twentieth, Pulliam charged to the front and spent most of the 250-lap race battling Josh Berry and Doug Barnes Jr. With ninety laps left, he and Berry tangled in turn one, Berry spun, and officials sent Pulliam to the rear. Most drivers would have been done, but Pulliam fought all the way back into the top three.

He admitted the car got tight on fresh tires, and he had to “use the nose a little” to get forward again. He eased off late to save rubber in case a caution came, but it never did. He crossed the line third on the track.

Post-race tech changed everything. Berry’s team protested the winner, Doug Barnes Jr., for illegal parts. Barnes protested back. When the dust settled, Berry was disqualified, and Pulliam officially finished runner-up.

Afterward, he was all smiles.

“What a dream come true to drive this Jerky Boys Chevrolet,” he said. “Super proud to represent JR Motorsports and just had such a good time.” He thanked Dale Jr., Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, and L. W. Miller for the chance.

One weekend, two drivers, one famous team number. Pulliam reminded everyone that the cars are fast. Caruth gets to prove it all year long in 2026.