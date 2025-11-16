Danica Patrick Joins Forces with Dana White for Great American Initiative

Over the years, several high-profile NASCAR figures, from executives to drivers, have made no secret of their support for Donald Trump. In 2016, NASCAR CEO Brian France joined drivers like Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott, Ryan Newman, and David Ragan onstage at a Trump rally, endorsing his candidacy in a major public moment. Former driver and legend Mark Martin also backed Trump that year, appearing with him at campaign events. And over the past few years, former NASCAR and IndyCar star Danica Patrick has also become an outspoken supporter of the current U.S. president.

She emphasizes conservative values and publicly embraces the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. She has even admitted that her political stance has cost her personal relationships, saying she “lost half her friends” over it. In many ways, Patrick’s involvement in politics feels like a second career, one she has chosen intentionally and with conviction. This time, that commitment was seen at a MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Alliance summit.

Patrick roots for the MAHA movement

That conviction was on full display during her recent trip to Washington, D.C., where she attended a summit for the MAHA Alliance. The event, which brought together political figures, health experts, and public influencers, underscores how Patrick is blending her passion for wellness with her political activism.

On Instagram, Danica Patrick summed up her experience in her signature candid style: “Had an absolute blast at the @mahaalliance summit! These are my people… open-minded, disciplined, brave, interesting…. And a little weird! Me included. The best thing that has happened to this country is MAGA and MAHA.”

Her words reflect not just her political alignment but a deeply personal connection to the movement. She sees the MAHA Alliance not only as policy activism, but as a community she belongs to.

Her involvement doesn’t end with social media posts. Patrick has taken on a more formal advocacy role, aligning with high-profile conservative and health-focused figures. She has publicly supported MAHA’s mission to tackle America’s chronic health crisis, including obesity, mental illness, and skyrocketing drug costs. Her advocacy is grounded in real statistics; she has referenced alarming data on mental health medication use, obesity rates, and the high price of prescription drugs, making the case that health reform is central to the movement she supports.

Partnering with her in these efforts is Dana White, the UFC president, whose presence at the MAHA Alliance summit gave the initiative even more visibility. Their alliance represents a convergence of sports, politics, and wellness. Patrick brings her racing fame and personal story of discipline; White brings his platform in the fight world and a business mindset. Together, they are championing MAHA’s agenda, promoting not just health reform but a broader narrative about patriotism, self-reliance, and national renewal.

Of course, her political activism hasn’t come without cost. Some longtime motorsport fans have expressed disappointment or concern, arguing that her shift from the racetrack to the political stage dilutes her legacy as a driver. Others question the wisdom of mixing entertainment personalities with deeply polarizing political movements. Regardless, Patrick seems unfazed. For her, this is more than a political stunt; it is part of a mission she believes in deeply, and she is using her platform to champion change on her own terms.

From track to activism

Building on her MAHA push with White, Patrick’s dive into conservative circles shows no signs of slowing, turning personal losses into fuel for her cause. In the past year, Danica Patrick has become deeply involved in conservative politics, much more than just a celebrity voice.

She has publicly mourned the death of Charlie Kirk, calling him her “turning point” into political activism. Patrick said she first attended a conservative event called AmFest in 2023, and it changed her life: “I got into politics because of @charliekirk1776,” she wrote, crediting Kirk for opening her eyes to a new direction.

Following Kirk’s tragic death, Patrick issued a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, calling him a “great American” and warning about rising political violence in America. She expressed fears of “anarchy and civil war,” urging national unity and dialogue. She has made it clear she is committed to continuing the work he started, saying, “Where Charlie left off, we will continue.”

Patrick has also publicly praised Donald Trump for a controversial Gaza peace deal, calling him “the best president we have ever had.” And she is increasingly appearing in high-profile conservative circles, most recently attending a Washington, D.C., dinner with Lara Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, and Meghan McCain, signaling her deepening ties within the MAGA-aligned political world.

It all ties back to that MAHA fire with White, where health and heartland values meet the bigger fight for America’s soul. Danica Patrick is not just talking the talk anymore; she is walking it, from wellness summits to tribute posts, proving her shift from checkered flags to red hats is all in.