Daniel Suarez Drops International Bombshell After Proving NASCAR’s Power in Mexico

In 2025, NASCAR broke new ground with its first-ever point-scoring international race. For the first time since 1958, the Cup Series went outside the United States. And to the delight of Daniel Suarez, that venue was none other than the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

For a sport that is very American-centric, it is rare for the sport to boast a foreign driver. It is even rarer for that driver to get a race at his own home. Suarez was lucky that way. Recently, while speaking with motorsports commentator Mike Bagley, Suarez didn’t just reflect on his experience racing in Mexico, but he also highlighted the international scope and potential of NASCAR.

How Mexico was special for Suarez

Daniel Suarez told NASCAR Live, “It took years of work to make this race possible. I’m not saying myself only, but a lot of people in NASCAR, Mexico, sponsors. Once you get to that weekend, everything happened so quick.

“My goal for that weekend was to try and enjoy that weekend. I knew how much work it took for us to be there. I really wanted to make sure I was enjoying and being present in the moment.”

Though the track has hosted the Xfinity Series from 2005 to 2008, it was a very long wait until 2024 when it was finally announced that the track would host both the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series. And as Suarez says, it wasn’t easy to do that at all.

But there was no point living in that adrenaline unless you didn’t enjoy it. Which is what he did. Ultimately, it all came down to “being present in the moment”.

He continued, “After that race, I didn’t really have time to analyze everything because we’re continuing to race every single weekend. Analysis is only over, when you look back and you look to everything we were able to do in Mexico. With the fans, brands, sponsors, country, the race itself, and what an unbelievable weekend.”

Suarez started from the 10th position but finished 19th. Though the race result wasn’t so great, it’s the experience that he cherishes. And that’s not it. He then mentioned the bombshell about the international market that NASCAR attracts out there.

“That’s just a statement of how big the sport is, the sport is very strong in Mexico and in many countries. The United States is the main one, but the sport is big enough to explore international opportunities.

“Not just Mexico, but Canada, Brazil, there are just so many great markets out there that follow the sport very closely.”

When it comes to Canada, the NASCAR Canada Series has been the top touring series over there since it was formed in 1981. In Brazil, the 2025 NASCAR Brasil Series is still on, and the final race will be held on December 7 at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo.

In fact, last month, there was news about NASCAR planning to construct a Bristol-like track in Brazil. This just shows how the sport’s popularity is growing slowly and steadily outside the home country.

The Mexican driver has a new opportunity in 2026

Sadly, next year, Suarez will not sit in the No. 99 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing. Instead, 19-year-old rookie sensation Connor Zilisch will take his place and join Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen. With this, Suarez’s #99 number also exits the NASCAR Cup Series, with SVG taking the #97 and Zilisch using the #88.

Fortunately for Mexican fans, this won’t be the last that they see Daniel Suarez. He is still in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he will drive the #7 Spire Motorsports car in 2026. Though this also meant that Justin Haley had to be bumped off to make way for the 33-year-old. Haley is expected to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Kaulig Racing.

“It was a no-brainer,” Suarez said about moving to Spire. “They’ve really been growing the last three years. I’m very excited to see this new chapter and opportunity.”

With this new signing, Spire will become his fifth Cup team that he will drive for. It’ll be interesting to see how the new team — Daniel Suarez, Carson Hocevar, and Suarez’s old rival Michael McDowell — team up and bond in 2026.