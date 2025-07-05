Daniel Suárez Drops Raw “Not Important” Truth Days After Announcing Trackhouse Split

A few days back, a bombshell dropped that Daniel Suárez and Trackhouse Racing are parting ways after the 2025 Cup Series season. A gut-punch for fans of the No. 99 team, even if the split was mutual. Suárez, who’s been a cornerstone since joining Trackhouse in 2021, didn’t hold back on his gratitude.

“Trackhouse and I have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2025 season. I’ve had some of the best years of my Cup Series career at Trackhouse. We had great successes as a team and I gained some incredible friends.” Suárez said. From a scrappy startup to a race-winning outfit, Suárez helped put Trackhouse on the map, but now he’s hitting the free-agent market, and the NASCAR silly season is heating up.

Just when folks thought the split was all amicable, Suárez peeled back the curtain at Chicago, getting real about why he’s walking away. His comments stirred the pot, hinting at deeper issues and sparking wild speculation about his next move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Daniel Suárez felt left out at Trackhouse in 2025

Ahead of the Chicago race, Suárez didn’t sugarcoat things: “There have been several situations in the last 8 months, 10 months that I just haven’t felt like I used to for different situations. There is no chemistry anymore. It’s like being in a relationship but just living together because you guys bought the house together. You know what I mean?” What a mic-drop moment!

Suárez has been instrumental in Trackhouse’s rise. That win at Sonoma and the picture-perfect three-wide finish at Atlanta last year. He was one of the driving forces behind the team’s rapid rise. But ever since Justin Marks and Co. expanded to a three-car operation, things haven’t been the same. SVG is now in the mix, and the emergence of Connor Zilisch has seen Suarez feeling like an outcast. The lack of chemistry he describes suggests a disconnect that’s been brewing, despite the team’s on-track success.

He dug deeper, “Since my new crew chief came to Trackhouse he told me a lot of things that he didn’t think we’re right and a lot things that needed to be changed. I don’t think that’s the only reason there are a lot of things, I just think that lately there has been things that have made me feel that I am not as important.”

This cuts to the core. Suárez’s new crew chief pointed out flaws in the team’s setup, but it’s clear the issues go beyond strategy. Feeling sidelined or undervalued in a team he helped build must sting, especially after four years of pouring his heart into Trackhouse. The “not important” line hints at a shift in priorities, maybe with young gun Connor Zilisch in the wings, Suárez sensed he wasn’t the focus anymore.

Still, he wrapped it up with grace, “Honestly I love Trackhouse, from 21 to all the way to 24 we had an amazing ride, we had a lot of things going our way and I was extremely happy. I really wanted to finish my career there. But a lot of things have changed, a little bit of everything, really, I just want to find that home again.”

Suárez’s love for Trackhouse shines through, reflecting on the highs from 2021 to 2024 when the team was clicking. Those years saw him notch wins and build lifelong friendships, but with Zilisch waiting and Trackhouse banking on Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen, the team is betting big on youth. Suárez’s experience and grit made him a fan favorite, and now, as a free agent, the silly season is wide open for where he’ll land next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Jr.’s cryptic Suárez hint sparks buzz

Daniel Suárez’s split with Trackhouse sent the rumor mill into overdrive, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. just poured fuel on the fire. When a fan on X pitched Suárez for Legacy Motor Club’s No. 40 Toyota in 2026, posting a pic with “Idea for @Daniel_SuarezG for 2026. @LEGACYMotorClub @JimmieJohnson,” Dale Jr. dropped a Ryan Gosling GIF from Crazy, Stupid, Love, oozing disapproval.

Fans went wild decoding it. Some saw it as a hard no to Legacy, but others caught a different vibe, with one tweeting, “No, that’s my driver next year!—Dale Jr maybe.” Another begged, “PLS I’M BEGGING DALE, PLS,” hoping Suárez joins JR Motorsports’ Cup plans.

The speculation’s not baseless. Suárez and Dale Jr. teamed up earlier this season in Mexico, where Suárez snagged an Xfinity win in a car meant for van Gisbergen. Fans pointed out the No. 40 is JR Motorsports’, not Legacy’s, sparking talk of a full-time JRM Cup charter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Dale’s got the 40 for Cup, that’s all this is guys lol,” one wrote, while another asked, “JRM cup team with ft charters next year?” A Suárez-JRM pairing would be huge for Mexican fans and a PR win for Dale Jr.’s Cup ambitions, turning a cryptic GIF into the silly season’s hottest clue.