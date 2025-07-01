Daniel Suarez Out for 2026 as Silly Season Turmoil Forces NASCAR Team to Part Ways

The NASCAR rumor mill’s been churning, and Daniel Suarez’s future at Trackhouse Racing has been the hot topic all season. Since joining the team for its Cup Series debut in 2021, Suarez delivered Trackhouse’s first-ever win at Sonoma in 2022, but a winless streak since Atlanta in 2024 has piled on the pressure.

While teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen have been racking up playoff-clinching victories, Suárez’s struggles—sitting 29th in points with just one top-five and three top-10s in 2025- left him on shaky ground. Whispers grew louder as hotshot prospect Connor Zilisch’s star rose, and with part-owner Pitbull bolting early this year, Trackhouse’s internal shifts only fueled the speculation.

Suarez didn’t hide his unease, admitting on the Dale Jr. Download that the uncertainty was “a distraction” and that he needed clarity soon. He called Trackhouse his “best home” but kept the door open, saying “everything is an option” if talks fell through. But today, all of a suddn, a bombshell dropped: Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing are splitting after the 2025 Cup Series season. The decision was mutual, but it’s still a shocker for fans of the No. 99 team. Suarez, who’s been with Trackhouse since 2021, called his time there some of the best years of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Trackhouse and I have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2025 season. I’ve had some of the best years of my Cup Series career at Trackhouse. We had great successes as a team and I gained some incredible friends,” he shared.

AD

From a little-known outfit to race winners in just a couple of years, Suarez helped put Trackhouse on the map with two wins, 15 top fives, and 39 top 10s, including one top five and three top 10s in 2025. Trackhouse owner Justin Marks didn’t hold back on the praise either. “The role Daniel has played in the Trackhouse origin story and its first five years will remain a valued part of the company’s history forever. His commitment, work ethic and dedication to the effort is one of the most impressive things I personally have seen in my career,” he said.

Marks called Suarez a friend and a key piece of Trackhouse’s rise, but with the team eyeing young gun Connor Zilisch for a bigger role alongside Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen, the roster’s getting crowded. Suarez, sitting 29th in points heading into Chicago’s street race, is ready for a new chapter. “Just like the seasons in a year, sometimes things change,” he said, hinting at big things ahead. After a 2025 Xfinity Series win with JR Motorsports in Mexico City, Suarez’s next move is anyone’s guess, but he’s leaving Trackhouse with gratitude and grit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s Next for Suarez and Trackhouse Racing?

The decision to part ways wasn’t easy, but it’s clear Trackhouse is at a crossroads. With only three Cup seats and four drivers in the mix with Chastain, van Gisbergen, Zilisch, and Suarez, the front office faced a tough call. Zilisch’s meteoric rise in the Xfinity Series, with wins at COTA and Pocono, makes him a no-brainer for a full-time ride.

His youth and flair fit Trackhouse’s push for long-term competitiveness and global appeal, especially after Pitbull’s exit signaled a strategic pivot. The team’s growth, from a 2021 startup to a playoff contender, shows they’re betting big on the future, and Zilisch could be the spark to keep them in the spotlight.

For Suarez, the split marks the end of a pivotal chapter. His time at Trackhouse was electric with two wins, 15 top-fives, and 39 top-10s since 2021, plus a standout Xfinity victory in Mexico City this year. Despite the 2025 slump, he’s still in peak form, with strong runs in Mexico and a playoff pedigree that makes him a hot commodity. Teams looking for a proven driver with fan appeal, especially in the growing Latin American market, will be knocking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trackhouse’s gamble on Zilisch could pay off big, but it’s a risky move letting go of Suarez’s experience and grit. Now that the Mexican driver hits the free-agent market, the silly season drama is far from over, and fans are eager to see where he lands next. For Trackhouse, the focus shifts to building around Chastain, van Gisbergen, and Zilisch, aiming to keep their momentum in a fiercely competitive Cup Series.