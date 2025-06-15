Daniel Suárez’s Longtime Partner Erupts in Joy After Historic Win, Urges Roger Penske to Bring It Home Too

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez roared to life as Daniel Suárez pulled off a stunner, charging from dead last to first in the Xfinity Series’ Chilango 150. The Mexico native weaved through chaos in the 65-lap thriller, grabbing the lead after a wild three-wide battle with Connor Zilisch and Ty Gibbs. Zilisch spun out of Turn 1, Gibbs and Carson Kvapil tangled, and Suárez slipped ahead under caution. A late scrape with Taylor Gray sent Suárez onto the grass in Turns 2 and 3, but NASCAR ruled he was forced off, letting him keep the lead. Holding off Gray and Austin Hill, Suárez clinched his first Xfinity win at home since 2008, igniting the Mexico City crowd.

Suárez crashed his JR Motorsports Chevy in qualifying, slamming into Turn 11’s wall after locking the brakes. The wreck forced him into a half-painted backup car, a humbling start for the 33-year-old. Yet, the 2016 Xfinity champ, who became the first Mexican to win a NASCAR national series title, turned disaster into triumph. That 2016 crown led to a Cup Series ride with Joe Gibbs Racing after Carl Edwards’ sudden retirement, but this Mexico win, in front of his home fans, felt like a full-circle moment.

Suárez’s last-to-first charge at a track he knows like the back of his hand showed his grit and boosted his stock amid a shaky 2025. With NASCAR’s Cup Series debuting in Mexico, Suárez’s star power is undeniable, even as he fights for his Trackhouse Racing future. Now, after that historic win and hope, an old friend has extended his best wishes with along with a small request for Roger Penske.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Pato O’Ward celebrated his amigo Suárez’s win in Mexico

Pato O’Ward, Suárez’s fellow Monterrey native, didn’t hold back his excitement, “I am super happy for him hopefully he can win tomorrow in Cup as well.” he said. Their bond runs deep, forged in the crucible of Escudería Telmex/Telcel, Carlos Slim’s motorsport pipeline that shaped Mexican stars like Suárez, O’Ward, and Sergio “Checo” Pérez. As karting and junior formula teammates, they shared dreams, discipline, and a pride in their roots. Now, with Suárez in NASCAR and O’Ward in IndyCar, their friendship endures, rooted in mutual respect and a push to elevate Mexican motorsport. O’Ward’s words aren’t just hype—they’re a nod to a brother-in-arms chasing glory.

Suárez’s Xfinity win couldn’t have come at a better time. Sitting 28th in the Cup standings with a 21.1 average finish, his fifth year with Trackhouse Racing has been rough. Last year’s Atlanta win and 12th-place finish got him into the playoffs, but 2025’s struggles have fueled doubts about his No. 99 seat. Trackhouse has four drivers—Suárez, Shane van Gisbergen, Ross Chastain, and Xfinity prospect Connor Zilisch for three 2026 Cup spots. Chastain’s locked in through 2027, but van Gisbergen’s deal isn’t ironclad, and Zilisch’s Cup reps add pressure. Suárez’s Mexico triumph, though, is a real shot in his arm.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, hosting NASCAR’s first Cup points race since 1958, is Suárez’s stage. His international fame, amplified by hometown fans, makes him a marketing goldmine. The Xfinity win proves he can deliver on a road course despite starting last in a backup car. If he can pull off a Cup win, as O’Ward hopes, it’d be a massive boost for his contract talks. Trackhouse’s owners, including Pitbull, value Suárez’s cultural pull, and this performance screams he’s worth keeping.

O’Ward’s support isn’t just personal, it’s patriotic. Both drivers carry Mexico’s flag in their sports, and Suárez’s success could pave the way for more motorsport in their homeland. But seeing his friends being able to enjoy the moment with the home crowd left the IndyCar driver wishing the same for himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

O’Ward’s IndyCar dream for Mexico

Pato O’Ward’s not just cheering for Suárez—he’s pushing for IndyCar to join the party at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Asked about IndyCar racing in Mexico, he said, “I think it’s super close to happening, I think that question is above me. I am just a racing driver. I think it’s gonna happen and I really hope it happens, talks are going on so I am being faithful.” O’Ward’s been relentless, publicly urging IndyCar bosses to seize the moment. He’s even offered to fund a race himself and has been pitching a Mexico date since 2021, driven by his massive popularity as America’s top IndyCar driver and a Mexican star.

Talks are heating up for a 2026 race in Mexico City. Promoters like Alejandro Soberón, who backs F1’s Mexico City Grand Prix, are in deep negotiations with IndyCar, citing O’Ward’s hometown hero status as a draw. Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles called Mexico a “market of heavy interest,” noting logistics are simpler than some U.S. races. Negotiations are “quite far along,” with April 2026 as a target. The Autódromo, shared with F1 and NASCAR, is the likely venue, though revamping Monterrey’s Parque Fundidora is a long-shot option needing big investment.

IndyCar hasn’t raced in Mexico since 2007’s Champ Car days, and no modern circuit has hosted since. O’Ward’s push, backed by draft proposals and promoter enthusiasm, could change that. His star power, like Suárez’s in NASCAR, is a catalyst, drawing crowds and sponsors. A Mexico race would be a homecoming for O’Ward, mirroring Suárez’s Xfinity triumph, and could elevate IndyCar’s global reach.