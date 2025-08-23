Days After 3x Champion’s Retirement Call Replacing NASCAR Driver Makes Bold Statement

At the age of 49, Matt Crafton, the Truck racing veteran, is finally set to put the brakes on his 25-year racing career at the end of this year. The three-time champion holds the record for most consecutive Truck Series starts with 585 starts for his team, ThorSport Racing. Crafton’s longevity and consistency over these years have cemented him as one of the true legends of the Truck Series, setting a benchmark that a very few will ever be able to match. As his teammate Ty Majeski sets to drive his no. 88 next year onwards, he too couldn’t help but heap praise on the role that his senior teammate has played for him.

Crafton, during his time, has enjoyed some iconic achievements in his career. Apart from the most starts, he became the only driver in series history to win back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014. He has shown his strength in his loyalty by holding the longest-running driver-sponsor relationship with Menards. And it is these very feats and qualities that have compelled his teammate, Majeski, to make some bold claims on his legacy that is here to stay.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The No. 98 driver praised the NASCAR Truck veteran to the high heavens

Ty Majeski told NASCAR Live, “Firstly, he’s a legend in our sport. In my opinion, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, with what he’s done in the sport and how long he’s done it for. Probably will never be touched, never be matched ever again.” Majeski’s words confirm the gravity of Crafton’s storied career, which is an inspiration for not just for the world but for his own teammates.

Majeski spoke about how Crafton was not just someone he looked up to, but also played a huge mentorship role for him: “Matt’s been great to me, he’s been a great mentor, having just that consistency. That consistent guy that I could go to for advice, no matter the situation. He’s always been a great teammate and it’s certainly an honor to be taking that Truck over from him.” This mentorship has been instrumental in Majeski’s development, culminating in his 2024 series championship.



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Getty KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – JULY 25: Matt Crafton, driver of the #88 Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series e.p.t 200 at Kansas Speedway on July 25, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

As for how Majeski sees himself filling those big shoes, he said, “Hopefully, my goal is to continue on the legacy that he’s already built, so just continuing on with that #88 Menard’s Truck. Obviously an icon, a staple of our sport for a long, long time. Just very happy for Matt, he’s had such a successful career and just thankful for the opportunity.” His words reflect the gratitude and respect he has for his teammate and mentor, who has not only set the standard for excellence in the Truck Series but also shaped the careers of younger drivers like Majeski through his guidance, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to the sport.

How the Truck Series playoff picture looks like for Majeski

This weekend marks the regular season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series drivers still have three races left, including this weekend. However, the NASCAR Truck Series regular season is already over, and the playoff action kicks off on August 30th at Darlington.

Ty Majeski managed to earn his playoff berth on points and is hunting for his first win of the season. It sounds like the playoffs are the perfect place to snatch one and make an impression on his rivals. However, the journey will not be easy because he has nine other drivers to worry about over the next three races in the Round of 10.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

About his playoff contention, Majeski said, “I feel good about where we’re at. Our team is in a really good spot, working really well together right now. Obviously, coming off two wins is a huge deal. Our 98 team always seems to peak right about playoff time, so yeah, we’re ready for another good playoff run.”

Majeski currently stands 6th in the rankings with 11 top-10s and five top-5s. He has secured his playoff spot on points as of now and enters the playoffs aiming to score his first win. Consistency has been his strength all this time, and now he’ll need to lean on it more than ever to face his competitors.