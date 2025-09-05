Daytona Winning Star to Make NASCAR Debut Setting Off New Buzz Amongst Fans

NASCAR debuts are a big deal, but only a handful live up to the hype, leaving fans nodding and saying, “This guy’s got it.” Take Chase Elliott in 2014. Carrying the weight of being Bill Elliott’s son, he did not just meet expectations. He crushed them. In his sixth Xfinity start, he outdueled Kyle Busch at Texas to grab his first win. Elliott did not stop there, as he went on to clinch the Xfinity championship as a rookie.

More recently, Shane van Gisbergen turned heads in 2023. After shocking the NASCAR world by winning the Chicago Street Course Cup race in his first try, the Supercars star dipped into Xfinity to prove it was not a fluke. His road-course chops translated fast. A 10th at Indianapolis and 11th at Watkins Glen showed he could hang with NASCAR’s best. And now, a new name has the garage and grandstands talking.

Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, a Virginia native, has carved his path the old-school way, grinding through short tracks and late models with a big personality and a bigger knack for winning. Known for his round-cheeked look as a kid that earned him the “Butterbean” nickname, Queen has become a fan favorite at places like Langley Speedway, where he is a multi-time track champion. His resume sparkles with marquee wins, like the South Carolina 400 at Florence and multiple CARS Tour victories.

Now, Kaulig Racing is giving him his shot in the No. 11 Chevrolet for his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 12, 2025. Queen’s journey is a throwback to NASCAR’s roots, when talent and hustle could still punch your ticket to the big leagues.

His selection comes with his proven prowess at big tracks, like in February 2025 at Daytona International Speedway. Driving for Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series season opener, Queen survived the wild chaos of superspeedway racing and held off a pack of rising stars in a green-white-checkered finish to snag his first national-series win. That Daytona triumph was not just a trophy. It was a statement. A short-track grinder stepping onto NASCAR’s biggest stage and delivering, that is the stuff that gets noticed.

With six ARCA wins in 16 starts this year, a 2024 CARS Tour championship, and a fourth-place finish in his 2024 Truck Series debut at North Wilkesboro, he is no flash in the pan. His Daytona victory showed he can handle the pressure of a big stage, and Bristol’s high-banked half-mile, a track he knows from his short-track days, feels like the perfect place to make his mark.

Fans are losing it on Reddit, hyped for what “Butterbean” might do and already dreaming about his future in NASCAR’s national series. The buzz around Queen’s Xfinity debut is not just about one race. It is about what he represents. In an era where young drivers often need big sponsors or a famous last name, “Butterbean” is a reminder that short-track warriors can still break through.

Fan reactions to Queen’s Xfinity debut

Reddit is blowing up over Brenden “Butterbean” Queen’s Xfinity Series debut, with fans hyped, speculative, and just plain stoked. One user called it, “Pretty much confirms he is gonna be one of their RAM drivers next season.” That is no wild guess.

Kaulig Racing is gearing up for a big 2026 Truck Series push with Ram, fielding five trucks under a factory deal. Queen’s timing, fresh off his Daytona ARCA win and now stepping into Xfinity, makes him a prime candidate for one of those seats. Kaulig has already shown faith in young talent, and Queen’s short-track pedigree and recent results scream potential for their new Ram program.

Another fan took it further, “So he is probably gonna be one of their drivers next year in the trucks. I would guess LaJoie, Lawless, maybe Dye or Haley, and someone else join him.” The logic tracks. Kaulig’s 2025 Xfinity lineup already includes Christian Eckes and Daniel Dye, and their Truck Series expansion opens doors for rising stars like Queen.

Names like Corey LaJoie or Justin Haley are speculative, but the fan is onto something. Kaulig is building a deep roster, and Queen’s recent success, six ARCA wins and a CARS Tour title, puts him in the mix for a bigger role in 2026. It is the kind of move that could cement his climb from short tracks to NASCAR’s national stage.

One fan is keeping it light, “Will his car say butter bean or is NASCAR gonna be a buzzkill again?” It is a fair question. NASCAR is strict about sponsor logos and official driver names, so a full-on “Butterbean” car wrap is a long shot. Still, Queen’s nickname, earned from his resemblance to boxer Eric Esch as a kid, is a fan favorite. Teams often sneak in fun nods through social media or helmet designs, so “Bean Nation” might still get their wish in spirit, even if the No. 11 sticks to standard branding.

Another comment, echoed twice, captures the raw excitement, “Guys will see this and say hell yeah.” That is the vibe around Queen. His seven CARS Tour wins, three straight Langley Speedway titles, and that Daytona ARCA stunner have fans fired up. His underdog story, from working as a longshoreman to racing under Bristol’s lights, is pure NASCAR catnip.

And then there is the fan who is feeling magical, “I feel like I manifested this news yesterday when I wore my Butterbean T-shirt and used my Kaulig travel mug.” It is peak fandom. Rocking the merch and believing you willed a driver’s big break into existence. Queen’s Virginia roots, CARS Tour dominance, and pursuit of a mechanical engineering degree at Old Dominion University make him relatable to fans who follow grassroots racing.