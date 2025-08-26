Defending Champion Warns NASCAR Garage With Bold Claim Ahead of Playoff Battle

With the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs just around the corner, its defending champion is sending a strong message to his competitors. The postseason will open with the Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway on August 30, 2025. After a tough start to the season, his confidence continues to soar with the turnaround, having injected energy into his team.

Ty Majeski’s journey to this season’s NASCAR playoffs has been nothing less than challenging. For instance, at Richmond Raceway on August 15, teammate Matt Crafton spun out due to oil on the track and collided with Majeski’s truck, causing significant damage to both vehicles. Despite this setback, Majeski fought back into the top five, though his damaged truck was not fast enough to claim the win. Corey Heim took the lead and earned his seventh victory of the season. While it was a tough loss for Majeski, it highlighted his team’s speed and the need to overcome bad luck to defend their title. Now what remains to be seen is if the racer will be able to achieve what he has planned for the upcoming playoffs.

Ahead of the opening race of the playoffs at Darlington Raceway, speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Majeski said, “We were, I think, outside of the top 10 in points at one point, and we ended up ending the regular season fourth in regular season points. It took a lot to crawl out of that hole, and I’m really proud of the 98 group for staying the course and understanding the situation….The No. 98 team is sort of peaking at the same time every year right before or at the beginning of the playoffs. So, I’m excited to make another run at it.”

The statement is based on the fact that this isn’t Majeski’s first time facing adversity at a specific track. He’s had a difficult history with Richmond, leading many laps in previous years but never securing a win. In 2022, he led 73 laps but finished third, and in 2023, he led 168 laps but finished second. Despite leading a total of 454 laps at the track since 2022, his win at the 2024 Richmond race is his only victory there.

The team’s struggles were a collective effort; ThorSport Racing has had a tough season, still searching for its first win. Despite these challenges, Majeski secured his spot in the 10-driver playoff field. Although he missed out on gaining more playoff points, he will start the playoffs as the sixth seed, seven points above the cutoff line. The regular season ended on a high note, a testament to their perseverance.

Showing his enthusiasm for the playoffs, the racer also said this in the same interview, “We built some momentum. We had great races last five or so and showed a lot of speed at a lot of them. I’m excited to keep this momentum going.”

Speaking of the team, Majeski has always hyped his team for its constant support. Last year, the racer had told, “We work really, really hard in the shop. That’s what it takes. It’s all about attention to detail. And understanding and taking accountability when we’re off, when I’m off, when I make a mistake, when Joe makes a mistake. You know, we hold each other accountable, but we’re incredibly close, and we push each other to be better.”

In the playoffs, every point and position counts, and the margin for error shrinks to nearly nothing. These drivers aren’t just competing for a title; they’re fighting for respect and future opportunities in NASCAR’s top tier, and Majeski is more than ready for the challenge. In addition to fighting through the playoff field for a possible consecutive championship, another challenge is already set for Majeski.

ThorSport Racing Announces a New Chapter for Majeski

ThorSport Racing announced a major shift in its driver lineup for the No. 88 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry. After winning the Truck Series championship three times in 2013, 2014, and 2019 and ranking second all-time in series championships, Matt Crafton will conclude his legendary full-time career after the 2025 season, with his teammate and 2024 series champion Ty Majeski set to take over the wheel in 2026.

via Imago May 30, 2025, Nashville, Tn, USA: MATT CRAFTON 88 gets ready for the Rackley Roofing 200 in Nashville, TN. Nashville USA – ZUMAa161 20250530_aaa_a161_042 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

Crafton’s retirement marks the end of an era in the NASCAR garage. His 23-year partnership with Menards stands as the longest-running driver-primary sponsor relationship in NASCAR history. His remarkable longevity is highlighted by the most consecutive Truck Series starts, a streak projected to exceed 560 by the end of 2025.

Succeeding a legend, Majeski has already established his own impressive record. He captured his first Truck Series title dominantly in 2024 at Phoenix Raceway. In his time with ThorSport, he has accumulated six wins, 11 poles and led over 1,500 laps. Majeski has already secured a spot in the 2025 playoffs, vying for a chance to win his second consecutive title and match Crafton’s back-to-back championship titles.