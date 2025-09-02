Denny Hamlin Admits ‘Uncertainty’ Over NASCAR Lawsuit’s Future Fearing Courtroom Trial

Denny Hamlin showed both grit and resilience at the Cook Out Southern 500 in Darlington. After nabbing the pole with a blistering 171.381 mph lap, his second at the track this year and the 45th of his career, he had big plans for the night.

But a sluggish pit stop midway through cost him ground, and he had to claw back through the madness to finish a solid seventh, keeping his playoff hopes intact without any major drama. It was a strategic run, 12 seconds behind winner Chase Briscoe, who led 309 laps and locked in his Round of 12 spot with back-to-back Southern 500 triumphs. Hamlin’s calm execution under pressure was impressive, especially with the playoffs just getting started.

That performance was even more commendable considering the off-track storm Hamlin’s been weathering. The ongoing antitrust lawsuit between his 23XI Racing team and NASCAR has been a constant shadow, and Hamlin recently opened up about the complexities and uncertainty looming ahead.=

Hamlin explains the complexity of legality

On the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, he broke down the legal tangle, stressing that the December 1 trial could expose everything and leave no winners. With the sport’s future hanging in the balance, Hamlin’s candid take highlights the fear that a full courtroom showdown might unravel more than just charters. It could change NASCAR forever.

“Truthfully, I’d have to kind of look … but I’m sure there’s other emotions or summary judgments… if they say they’re paying us more than F1 and we say no, you’re not.” He’s stressing the need to cut through the hype and focus on facts, like NASCAR’s claims of paying teams more than Formula 1. Those arguments aren’t just talk. They’re backed by revenue distribution numbers, where NASCAR says it gives a bigger slice to teams than F1. Hamlin’s point is clear: without digging into the details, emotions or quick judgments cloud the truth, and with the trial approaching, both sides need to stick to verifiable facts.

Hamlin kept it grounded, “You usually try to work that out … you can go into the case with facts.… Both sides are held to that standard.” Discovery has been intense, with emails, texts, and memos piling up to prove claims of coercion and monopoly. After the June Court of Appeals ruling vacated the initial injunction, the focus shifted to building a full factual record for December. 23XI and Front Row are unloading documents showing monopolistic acts, while NASCAR counters with evidence of fair financials and team collaborations. Hamlin’s right. Both sides must play by the rules, or the judge won’t buy it.

Time is another hurdle, “I think the difference is … they each side only had 20-30 minutes to present … in the actual trial we’ve got a few weeks.” Preliminary hearings are rushed, with just 20-30 minutes each to make a case before Judge Kenneth Bell. Those sessions are about immediate relief, not deep dives. The full trial will let attorneys unpack evidence, cross-examine, and build a complete story, something impossible in short hearings. Bell’s packed schedule and the December date add to the procedural squeeze, but it means the real facts will finally see daylight.

The document load is massive, “I think there was maybe six total documents … there’s much more … you’re restricted by … the schedule the court gives you.” Early hearings limit evidence to a handful, like Hamlin’s “six total documents.” Discovery has changed that. Explosive texts like Michael Jordan calling owners “f—ers” or NASCAR memos saying “We have all the leverage” have emerged.

The trial’s timeline will allow full presentation of email chains and internal talks, tracing coercion claims and financial fairness. Court schedules, like Bell’s calendar, restrict what’s shown now, but December will open the floodgates. Hamlin’s uncertainty stems from this buildup. The trial could expose everything, from monopoly proof to negotiation breakdowns. With charters frozen and a “50/50” judge, no one’s safe. Hamlin is balancing a championship chase with this legal storm, but his podcast candor shows he’s bracing for a fight that could redefine NASCAR.

Hamlin evaluates Briscoe’s championship potential

Denny Hamlin topped his JGR teammate Chase Briscoe in qualifying for the Southern 500 pole, but Briscoe flipped the script and dominated, winning for the second straight year. On Actions Detrimental, Hamlin broke down what the victory means for Briscoe and how far the No. 19 team can go. “I do,” Hamlin said when asked if they’re championship contenders.

“I think that, you know, they have all the tools available to them. Chase is certainly capable enough. I don’t think it’s necessarily a sleeper team anymore. I think this is a team that, certainly, you could look at and say it’s one of the upper echelon (teams). You could add it to the top four or five that have been fastest all year. You could probably add (them) on into that.”

Hamlin’s got reason to believe. Briscoe’s been on fire in the second half, and the No. 19’s speed is undeniable. Briscoe himself felt a shift, “The demeanor has definitely changed. I don’t remember exactly what week it was. I remember after one practice we were texting back and forth, and he said, ‘The car’s not capable of doing what you need it to do. We’ve got to get it better for you, and we will get it better for you.’ And I was like, that’s different I’ve never heard that before. From that moment on, I felt like at the beginning of the year, yeah, they said, ‘You’re our guy,’ “

Briscoe’s locked into the Round of 12, and with JGR’s resources, he’s no underdog. Hamlin’s endorsement, coming from a 19-time playoff vet, carries weight. Briscoe’s ready to push the limits and chase that elusive title.