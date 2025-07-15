Denny Hamlin Discloses New Broadcasting Gig as NASCAR Announcing Duties Comes Calling

NASCAR drivers stepping into the broadcast booth are like Clark Kent ducking into a phone booth and emerging as Superman. Kyle Busch has popped in for quick commentary stints, like his 2022 Las Vegas Xfinity race gig, where his local know-how on tire falloff and passing zones added a hometown spark.

Joey Logano’s become a booth regular, lending his voice to Fox Sports for Xfinity and Truck races since 2020. His standout was the 2023 Bristol Dirt Xfinity race, breaking down dirt-specific tricks like throttle modulation with the kind of insight only a champ can deliver. These drivers don’t just race; they bring the track to life for fans.

Now, Denny Hamlin’s joining the party, set to call the 2025 Dover Xfinity Series’ BetRivers 200 for The CW on July 19. It’s his first full-race booth role, building on brief guest spots in past seasons. Known for his sharp racing mind, Hamlin plans to lean on stats and data to nail his commentary.

Hamlin’s plan for stepping into the booth

On being asked about his upcoming Dover booth role, Hamlin didn’t miss a beat and shared his thoughts on it. while saying, “I am. I forgot about that…Well, look forward to it. Working with the old CW folks. Adam Alexander will be fun. I believe he was calling the Xfinity race when I was doing it back then as well. So he’s such a pro,” Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast.

Hamlin’s paired with Adam Alexander and Parker Kligerman for the BetRivers 200, a trio confirmed by the 2025 Xfinity schedule. Alexander, a Fox Xfinity voice since 2015, now with The CW, brings seasoned polish, and Hamlin’s prior work with him sets up a smooth dynamic. His excitement is real, and this isn’t just a one-off; it’s a chance to shine alongside a broadcast vet.

Hamlin got practical about prep, stating, “I’m sure I’ll have to be on some calls and I’ll get my pre-race prep stuff…I’m going to rely heavily on their statistician, their information people to feed me race histories, who’s been good here, blah blah blah. All that stuff will be really important to being knowledgeable about what you’re talking about.”

The CW’s NASCAR Productions team, with pit reporters like Dillon Welch and Kim Coon, will arm him with stats on Dover’s past winners and track trends. Hamlin’s no stranger to the “Monster Mile,” with two Xfinity wins and two Cup victories, making his insights gold if the prep team jogs his memory for those clutch details. This gig’s a big deal for the 23XI Racing co-owner, who’s juggling track battles and legal ones, proving he’s as versatile in the booth as he is behind the wheel.

23XI’s legal fight and Hamlin’s focus

Hamlin’s booth gig comes amid a storm for 23XI Racing, which he co-owns. The team’s locked in a legal battle with NASCAR after a June 2025 ruling by a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals panel vacated a December 2024 injunction, allowing NASCAR to sell 23XI’s charters. Alongside Front Row Motorsports, 23XI filed for a new injunction and restraining order, with a judge’s ruling due this week.

Hamlin’s not letting it shake the team’s focus, insisting on Actions Detrimental, “We’re going to race. One thing is for sure, is that, we’ve always said that we’re committed to racing this season, whether it be chartered or unchartered.” Without charters, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, both winless but playoff-eligible on points, could face open-entry risks, potentially missing races and crucial playoff points.

Hamlin’s conviction is clear as he went on saying further, “Through discovery we have obviously revealed, and so much of this is redacted, a series of monopolistic acts that have occurred. So, we believe that the status quo of us having our charters should not be disturbed until this is resolved on December 1st in the courtroom. To kind of explain the restraining order, we’re seeking for them not to be able to take and then sell our charters because, if we prevail in December, how do you go get that back? Like, you can’t.”

The June ruling doubted 23XI’s antitrust claims, but Hamlin is betting on stronger evidence this time. With the team’s fate hanging on the judge’s call, his Dover commentary gig shows he’s keeping his cool, balancing racing, ownership, and now, a new stage in the booth.