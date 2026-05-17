Denny Hamlin Goes Against NASCAR Community With Blunt Joey Logano Claim

For most of the last decade, NASCAR has followed the playoff system. But not everyone liked it. The biggest issue was simple: win a race and you are in. Then came the final race, where four drivers had everything on the line. Denny Hamlin has also felt the pain of that system many times, including last year.

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Denny Hamlin backs 3-time champion Joey Logano to come good

Some would suggest that Joey Logano was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the ‘win and you’re in’ style. He has often thrived under NASCAR’s playoff system, but this season has made things harder to hide. Without the old safety net, every bad run remains visible.

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While some around the sport still point to Logano’s rough stretch and wonder if his best days are behind him, Hamlin is not buying that view. His message cuts against the mood of doubt, because he still sees Logano as a driver who can flip the script with one sharp run.

Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast, “I think that he’s got enough dog in him, I do. It wouldn’t be a big surprise for him to go qualify inside the Top 4 at a track a few weeks from now. Get a 55-point day, next thing you know, he’s right back there, right where he was. I think they’re capable, obviously, they’re capable. Blaney’s up in the Top 3-4 in points; they’ve had poor finishes and poor luck to go with it. That’s why they’re at where they’re at.”

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Imago TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 26: Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing King s Hawaiian UBE Coconut Rolls Toyota looks on prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Jack Links 500 on April 26, 2026, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega AL. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 26 NASCAR Cup Series Jack Links 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2604262724

In essence, Denny Hamlin is suggesting that all that the #22 driver needs is one good race. A win is worth 55 points, and stage wins are worth 10 points each. If Joey Logano manages to string together a perfect race, he earns 75 points, which is a significant boost in the championship. The regular season is long, and there will be plenty of time for Logano to bag a win or two before he is right in the mix.

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How has Joey Logano performed in 2026?

To be frank, the 3-time champion has not enjoyed such a great campaign. Things started strong with a 3rd place finish in the Daytona 500, but since then only had one more Top-5 and one Top-10. In the first five races, he also notched up three Top 20 finishes, but aside from that, he always finished outside the Top 30. This honestly does not seem like the form of a 3-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

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It does make one wonder if Logano would be a champion without the playoff format. Then again, that is a topic for a different discussion, and there’s no point in working with hypotheticals. So far, 12 races are done and dusted, and the next race is the NASCAR All-Star race. Unfortunately, this race has no championship consequences, but there are a few big positives if he does win.

First and foremost, Joey Logano could walk away with a $1 million cash prize injection. Secondly, it would confirm that he is still capable of winning, and he could build some momentum. Finally, a win would be a massive confidence booster because it would mean that a giant load is off his back. The Team Penske driver is set to start in 8th place, which is fairly high up the order. However, he does have pole-sitter Denny Hamlin to get past. There are also strong contenders ahead of him, like Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Ross Chastain, William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Bubba Wallace.