Denny Hamlin Reveals Private Moment With Ailing Dad After Milestone Victory

Denny Hamlin isn’t one to hold back. When the boos are ringing in the grandstands, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran fires back at the crowd and has repeatedly used the line “I beat your favorite driver”. He even added a “Daddy, I’m sorry” after the Michigan win in June. But when he crossed the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 44-year-old wasn’t his usual cocky self. Instead, tears were streaming down his cheeks after securing a milestone 60th win, and it seemed like he had finally taken his father’s words to heart.

Perhaps that’s why he looked over to the crowd and said, “This is the point where I kind of give the fans some s—, but not today. I appreciate all of you so much.” It was a milestone win for many reasons. Six wins, a Championship 4 spot, and his ailing father watching that moment on TV. It was all he could hope for and more, and the Virginia-native couldn’t be more grateful.

Denny Hamlin reveals his family’s reaction to the Vegas win

After the race in Las Vegas, Denny Hamlin glanced at his phone and looked at a bunch of text messages from well-wishers. There were a text from former teammate Martin Truex Jr., and even Kevin Harvick, whom Hamlin had just tied for 10th on the wins list. But one name stood out. Dennis Hamlin’s message was also in the inbox. The racer didn’t respond immediately, choosing to have a longer, more meaningful conversation when the post-race media obligations were fulfilled.

Later, Denny Hamlin opened up about his dad’s reaction on the Actions Detrimental podcast, saying, “He’s just so proud of me. I mean, I don’t know what to say. I don’t want to come off super soft in this, that’s not me. It’s great because he always sends me messages and stuff after the race. Sometimes we have phone calls to talk about it. He’s always got questions, but either way, he’s always like, ‘You’re the best! You’re the best!’ He’s my number 1 hype man when it comes to confidence. He just always says how proud he is, and certainly, I’m so happy that he was able to see all those wins.”



When the first season of NASCAR: Full Speed dropped on Netflix, the big narrative around Hamlin was his father’s desire to see him win a title, just so they could smoke a cigar together. With a Championship 4 spot assured, there’s a big chance that the dream could finally be fulfilled. Back in the day, Dennis Hamlin owned and operated Chesterfield Trailer and Hitch, selling trailers and installing hitches for vehicles. The family poured their money into Hamlin’s racing career, even at the risk of nearly losing their home on several occasions.

But now, their son is finally competing for the championship once again. Even Mary Lou Hamlin is looking forward to the showdown in Phoenix, with the No. 11 driver saying, “She’s just super excited. Really, really excited. I came home, the kids had some confetti poppers ready to go. My mom was videotaping it and whatnot. She just gave me a big hug. That’s kind of like what my mom does.”



With two more races remaining before the Championship 4 begins, Denny Hamlin can sit back and rest easy at Talladega and Martinsville. The biggest race of his career is on the horizon, and the veteran will be leaving nothing to chance at ‘the desert oddball’. While his father might not be in the grandstands at the 1-mile oval, Hamlin will be hungrier than ever to give it everything he’s got, not just to fulfill a lifelong ambition, but to see his dad’s dream come true.

Hamlin reveals his family’s sacrifices

Denny Hamlin’s journey to Phoenix feels like something straight out of a fairytale or a Hollywood script. Unlike many others on the grid, the Virginia-native didn’t enter the NASCAR world with a famous surname, or had the backing of rich parents, or heavyweight sponsors. He earned his way to the top, relying on good ol’ fashioned hard work. But despite all the blood, sweat, and tears that have gone into making his dream a reality, the racer can’t help but give credit to his parents for making the real sacrifices behind the scenes.

He said, “That way is a path I would never recommend anybody taking. Every credit card that comes to the mail, it’s ‘OK, we’ll use it.’ Asking people to help. Second and third mortgaging the house. The arguments I had to listen to; I’m in my room, and my mom and dad are going at it. One is saying, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ The other one saying, ‘Please, just one more week.’”

Ultimately, all the effort paid off. Dennis Hamlin’s desire to see his son on the podium eventually led to J.D. Gibbs, the late son of team owner Joe Gibbs, discovering the racer at Virginia’s short tracks. And when Denny Hamlin left for Charlotte, his father told J.D., “He’s yours now. You’re responsible for him. I got him to this point, but look after him.”

Fast forward to the present day, and the 44-year-old is on the cusp of making history. Nobody predicted that they would see tears from a notorious trash talker in Vegas, but the veteran had his own reasons, saying, “Joe was here, Dad is at home watching. Certainly love making both of them proud.”