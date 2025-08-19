Denny Hamlin’s Cryptically Accuses NASCAR of Playing ‘Mind Games’ Amid Lawsuit Drama

The NASCAR world is buzzing with tension, and Denny Hamlin’s tossing fuel on the fire. As co-owner of 23XI Racing, alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan, Hamlin’s been locked in a heated antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR since October 2024. The beef? The charter system, which acts like a franchise model, guaranteeing Cup Series spots and bigger prize money for select teams.

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports claim it’s anti-competitive, favoring some teams while leaving others in the dust. The legal saga took a big step in December when the teams scored a preliminary injunction to keep their charter status until the courtroom showdown later this year.

But NASCAR’s not backing down. Their latest move came Monday, firing back at 23XI and Front Row’s injunction request with a sharp response that took aim at Michael Jordan, escalating the drama.

Hamlin didn’t miss a beat, hopping on X with a cryptic jab, “This is where a schedule would come out to divert your attention.” It’s classic Hamlin, pointed, subtle, and suggesting NASCAR’s playing head games to shift focus from the lawsuit. The timing’s suspicious, with the sport under scrutiny and the courtroom date looming. Hamlin’s tweet implies NASCAR might be dodging the spotlight, using distractions to keep the narrative in their favor.

This isn’t just about charters, it’s about power in NASCAR. The lawsuit’s exposed deep rifts, with 23XI and Front Row pushing for a fairer system while NASCAR defends its turf. Hamlin, a 54-time Cup winner and Joe Gibbs Racing driver, isn’t just fighting as an owner; he’s a voice for teams feeling squeezed.

The December trial will be a make-or-break moment, and Hamlin’s not shying away from calling out what he sees as NASCAR’s tactics. For now, the sport’s stuck in a high-stakes standoff, with Hamlin’s cryptic shot keeping the heat on.

Hamlin questions Busch’s reckless moves

The drama at Richmond’s Cook Out 400 didn’t stop at the lawsuit. Kyle Busch’s 16th-place finish was overshadowed by his role in a chaotic Lap 196 incident that had Denny Hamlin concerned. On his podcast, Actions Detrimental, Hamlin recounted, “It was so weird. We were under caution, and like I felt, ‘Boom.’ I’m like, ‘What the hell?’ I guess he was warming his tires up and just door-slamming the s**t out of me.”

The contact was unintentional, but Hamlin noted Busch pulled similar moves on others, including clipping Chase Elliott’s No. 9, sending him into the wall for a DNF. Hamlin’s worry went deeper, “I wanted to be genuine about it. Like, you know, ‘Hey, bud. How are you doing? Doing okay?’ He just wiped out two cars, and then the #9 was coming by, and he clipped him on the way out. I don’t know, man. It’s tough to say. It just doesn’t look right.”

Busch’s actions triggered a massive 12-car pileup on Lap 198, involving prominent drivers such as Hamlin, Elliott, and Brad Keselowski. Although Busch wasn’t the catalyst for the crash, his participation reflected a season filled with careless incidents. Reporter Steven Taranto detailed how Busch slowed down behind Alex Bowman prior to the restart, making a slight turn that ignited the ensuing chaos.

Busch, a two-time champion, finds himself 148 points beneath the playoff cutoff with only Daytona remaining on the schedule. Austin Dillon secured a victory at Richmond, earning himself a playoff spot, yet Busch’s erratic driving has raised eyebrows among fans and fellow competitors, including Hamlin, who are now questioning his performance.

Securing a victory at Daytona represents his final opportunity. Amidst this level of turmoil, it’s quite a challenge. Hamlin’s remarks reflect a blend of worry and irritation, questioning whether “Rowdy” has lost his competitive edge in a season that has certainly been rocky.