Denny Hamlin’s Wonderkid Signs Off With Utter 4-Word Dominance at Lime Rock

Corey Heim’s been tearing up road courses like nobody else. Back in July 2023, he kicked off his road course reign at Mid-Ohio’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. Starting from the pole, Heim navigated a wild race that started in a downpour and ended under sunny skies. With ten cautions eating up 23 of the 67 laps and a nearly four-hour slog, he stayed cool, led 30 laps, and held off Zane Smith for his second win of the season, leading to his first-ever on a road course.

Fast forward to March 2024 at Circuit of The Americas for the XPEL 225, and Heim was untouchable again. He dominated with a race-high 31 laps led, nabbed the Stage 2 win, and sealed the deal in overtime for his sixth career Truck Series victory and first of the year for TRICON Garage’s No. 11.

Now, Heim’s etched his name in the record books as the first Truck Series driver to win three straight road course races. Heim just put on a show at Lime Rock Park, tearing through the LIUNA 150 like nobody’s business. The 22-year-old phenom led 99 of 100 laps in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Saturday, June 28, 2025, snagging his fifth win of the season and cementing his status as a road course king.

After a late yellow flag for a stalled truck shook things up, Heim kept his cool on the final restart, even as the field went wild, sliding off course and banging into each other. He crossed the finish line 1.381 seconds ahead of defending champ Ty Majeski, no sweat.

“It’s nothing short of incredible and these road courses I really look forward to pre-event and whatnot, prepared pretty hard for them, so to it all pay off, super special. Obviously, the truck was so good today, just can’t complain one bit about that, take that move forward.” Heim said post-race.

This victory marks his 16th in the Truck Series, making him the youngest driver to hit that milestone. Plus, it’s his third straight road course win, a new record for the series. With the playoffs just three races away, Denny Hamlin’s protégé is firing on all cylinders, ready to chase the regular season crown after a $782,900 purse at Lime Rock’s 1.478-mile track. This kid’s not just racing, he’s rewriting the record books.

Other drivers shine in Lime Rock’s wild finish

While Corey Heim stole the show, plenty of other drivers made noise at the LIUNA 150. Ty Majeski, the reigning series champ, snagged second after capitalizing on Layne Riggs’ aggressive move into Turn 1 on the final restart.

“Honestly, we struggled with the truck a little bit to fire off,” Majeski said. “We kept getting it better progressively each and every run. So, got it close at the end, had a shot at Corey and probably got a little over-zealous in Turn 4, hit the curb and kind of ruined my shot to make him a least a little nervous and try to force him into a mistake.” He admitted Heim’s lead was too big to catch, but with a three-race stretch at IRP, Watkins Glen, and Richmond ahead, Majeski’s pumped to turn his season around.

Rookie Giovanni Ruggiero kept it clean to grab third, while ThorSport Racing had a banner day with Ben Rhodes and Australian Cam Waters rounding out the top five, giving the team three spots in the top tier. Layne Riggs, who went for broke on that final restart, got caught in the Turn 1 chaos and dropped to 13th after finishing 12th in the melee. Jordan Taylor, a road-course ace from IMSA, ran strong early, taking third in both stages but fell to 20th by the checkered flag.

Heim set the tone from the start, leading all 35 laps of Stage 1 and beating Riggs by 7.065 seconds, with Taylor 14.051 seconds back. After a red-flag pit stop on Lap 37, Heim held firm on the Lap 40 restart, pulling away from Riggs through the first two corners. Stage 2 was more of the same as Heim cruised to a 7.281-second win over Riggs, with Taylor trailing by 14.286 seconds.

Those two stage victories marked Heim’s 13th and 14th of the season, cementing his dominance. With a three-week break looming, the LIUNA 150 proved Heim’s the man to beat, but Majeski, Ruggiero, and others showed they’re ready to make the playoff push a dogfight.