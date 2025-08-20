Displeased Fans Issue Warning as NASCAR’s 2026 Schedule Sparks Watkins Glen Uproar

NASCAR’s no stranger to shaking up its schedule, but when things go sideways, the fallout can be legendary. Take the 2012 Daytona 500, pushed to Monday for the first time ever because of relentless rain. Then, Juan Pablo Montoya slammed into a jet dryer, sparking a massive fireball and a multi-hour delay.

It was pure chaos, a surreal moment etched in NASCAR history that led to new safety rules, like mandating fire suits and helmets for jet-dryer crews. That one still gets talked about at every tailgate.

Then there’s the 2023 Chicago Street Race, a bold idea drowned by up to nine inches of rain. Flooding, power outages, canceled concerts, a shortened Cup race, and a scrapped Xfinity event turned it into a logistical nightmare.

One Reddit fan nailed it, “We came close to missing a good race… I guess there will be more scrutiny on the postponement agreement next time.” NASCAR hit pause on Chicago for 2026, citing community concerns, traffic woes, and spotty fan support alongside the weather debacle.

The 2011 Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway was another mess. Fans sat in traffic jams stretching over 20 miles, and those who made it faced parking shortages and inadequate facilities. The track had to offer ticket exchanges and free passes to future races to smooth things over.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced NASCAR to condense its schedule, but rain kept throwing curveballs, shuffling races and tweaking health protocols on the fly. And 2024? A Reddit fan summed it up: “16/26 weekends so far” were hit by rain, from canceled qualifying to mid-race rain tires and Monday postponements.

Now, the 2026 schedule’s out, and it’s stirring the pot again. Mexico City and the Chicago Street Course are off the slate, with Mexico’s historic 2025 race sidelined by logistics and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though both could return in 2027.

The big lightning rod is Watkins Glen moving from its traditional August slot to Mother’s Day weekend in May. Fans are not happy, and they’re letting NASCAR know it loud and clear.

Fans believe Watkins is gonna freeze

The X platform lit up when NASCAR dropped the Watkins Glen bombshell. One fan didn’t hold back: “Crazy having the race in Watkins Glen in May. Hopefully you are coming equipped with snow tires. Yes people it still snows in NY in May!” Upstate New York’s Finger Lakes region can be a weather wildcard in spring. May highs hover in the mid-60s, but snow showers and frost aren’t rare.

Counties near Watkins Glen saw measurable snow as late as May 9 in 2020. Racing in those conditions is dicey, and fans camping or traveling could face cold, wet misery. August’s warm, stable weather has always been a safe bet for The Glen, making this shift a head-scratcher.

Another fan’s had enough: “I am dropping tickets to Watkins Glen that we have had for several years. You clearly don’t care about the fans or you would know WGI is the absolute last place to run a race on Mother’s Day weekend.” NASCAR’s dodged Mother’s Day racing for most of its 75 years, with rare exceptions like Darlington in 2021.

For fans who’ve made Watkins Glen an August family tradition, often tied to summer vacations, moving it to a holiday centered on family feels like a slap. Longtime ticket holders are especially stung, seeing the change as a disregard for their loyalty.

Camping’s a huge deal at Watkins Glen, and one fan’s livid: “The Off Week in August paired with May 10 Watkins Glen is MIND-BOGGLING. Watkins has a HEAVY camping presence and most people aren’t getting their campers open for the weekend until Memorial Day Weekend. NY is NOT warm in May.”

The Glen’s infield and hillside are RV central in August, but in New York, most campgrounds don’t open until late May due to frost risks. A May race could tank camping turnout, a core part of the track’s vibe. Swapping August for an off week just pours salt in the wound.

Some fans offered fixes: “Watkins Glen in May will be a disaster. Should’ve swapped with Sonoma at very least.” Sonoma’s California climate is a dream in May, with 70s, no snow, and no frost, perfect for racing. It’s hosted June races before, so sliding to May wouldn’t faze fans.

Watkins Glen in May, though, risks everything from slick tracks to miserable campers. Finally, one fan summed up the frustration: “Watkins Glen May 10th is a bad idea, why change what has always worked.” Since 1986, The Glen’s August slot has drawn big crowds and a festival atmosphere. Messing with that tradition feels like NASCAR’s tempting fate again.