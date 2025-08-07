Drivers React to NASCAR 25: Here is What Every Cup Star & Co Had to Say

NASCAR 25 is shaping up to be the most ambitious and authentic console NASCAR game in years, and that is not just marketing talk. Developed through a unique collaboration between iRacing and Monster Games, the title is set to launch in October 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch version following later. What sets this game apart is its deep integration of iRacing’s physics expertise. While not a full simulation like iRacing itself, early footage and driver feedback suggest NASCAR 25 offers a significant step up from past console titles in realism and feel.

Beyond gameplay, NASCAR 25 aims to overhaul its career mode, giving players the chance to climb from regional racing series to the Cup Series. This mirrors the real-life progression of drivers like Rajah Caruth. Fans will also notice a tighter, more polished interface and improved AI that better reflects real-world racing strategies. Though full details are still trickling out, what has been shown so far has fans cautiously optimistic that this could finally be the NASCAR game fans have waited for since the heyday of EA’s mid-2000s titles.

Several professional drivers have already gone hands-on with the game, and their reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. From Cup Series stars to rising talents, the buzz is real. Drivers like Sammy Smith and Christopher Bell are raving about the game’s realism and attention to detail. With the October 14 release date closing in, here’s what the drivers are saying about NASCAR 25 and why it has the garage excited.

Driver Reactions

Sammy Smith did not hold back his excitement, “It’s pretty cool. We just got done playing NASCAR 25. I would say it’s probably the most realistic Xbox PS5 game that I’ve played…” His enthusiasm reflects the vibe from iRacing’s playtest sessions, where drivers got a hands-on feel for the game’s physics, track design, and menus. Smith’s comment aligns with others, like Noah Gragson, who have called it the best NASCAR title in over a decade. The game’s focus on mimicking real-world racing dynamics, from tire grip to drafting, has drivers buzzing about a console experience that feels closer to the real thing than ever before.

Ty Majeski, a Craftsman Truck Series champ, was equally impressed, “I used to play a lot of games and NASCAR games, and the physics on this game is above and beyond all of them. So initial thoughts are really good.” As a regular iRacing user for training, Majeski’s praise for the physics carries weight. His playtest session, featured in iRacing’s video, showed off how the game’s handling stands out compared to older titles like NASCAR Heat or NASCAR 21: Ignition. Fans on social media have echoed this, noting that while it is not a pure sim, the physics are a huge leap forward for console racing.

Christopher Bell was floored by the details, “I was blown away by how realistic the game was… seeing how true the repave was at Iowa… and the grip levels were accurate and impressive.” Bell’s focus on track accuracy, especially Iowa’s repaved surface, highlights NASCAR 25’s commitment to nailing real-world nuances. Playtest footage showed drivers marveling at how the game captured subtle track changes, like grip levels and bumps, making races feel authentic. For a driver like Bell, who races these tracks in real life, that level of detail is a game-changer.

Rajah Caruth pointed to the developers’ pedigree, “You can tell that iRacing had a significant impact on this game… You can tell the footprint that iRacing had… and it’s a great thing because they… shows how next-level video games can be.” Caruth’s nod to iRacing’s influence underscores the partnership with Monster Games, blending sim-level physics with console accessibility. His journey, boosted by iRacing’s sim platform, makes his excitement for NASCAR 25’s realism hit home. The game’s audio and handling, drawn from iRacing’s expertise, are setting a new bar.

William Byron took a nostalgic angle, “The first game that I probably played was NASCAR ’05… that game had it on PSP at the time… my friend said that I took the game way too seriously.” Byron’s throwback to his gaming days with NASCAR 2005: Chase for the Cup shows how personal this project is for drivers. Like Caruth, Byron has used Sims to hone his craft, and his comment reflects why realism matters to pros. While he didn’t dive into NASCAR 25 specifics, his love for the genre connects to the game’s promise of a deeper, more authentic experience.

Dale Jr.’s Big Role and Career Mode Hype

The day that millions of NASCAR fans have been waiting for will soon arrive. iRacing announced recently that NASCAR 25, the first in a series of console games that it has been developing, will release on October 14. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a big part of the game’s development in multiple capacities. He provided a huge update for the fans in a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download. A fan asked about his experience playing the game, and Junior was bummed he didn’t record his gameplay to share. Still, he is confident fans will love it, even as the team polishes final details.

“There will be a lot of Dale Jr. downloads in the career mode. So, TJ [Majors] recorded about 30 or 45 different scenarios that can play out for a driver. Like, you know, hiring a new crew chief or losing somebody important on their team, like an engineer, or gaining a new sponsor, or getting themselves into trouble, or whatever,” revealed Junior.

When these scenarios play out, players will hear Junior and Majors’ voices, adding a personal touch to the journey from ARCA to the Cup Series. Junior also teased driver ratings, fixed numbers that might spark some heated debates among pros and fans alike. With egos on the line, those ratings could stir up as much drama as a last-lap pass at Watkins Glen. This career mode, starting at Rockingham’s ARCA race, promises a grind that feels like the real thing, and Junior’s involvement has fans pumped for October 14.