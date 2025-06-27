8X Grammy Nominated Star Throws Adorable Tribute to Dale Earnhardt’s Legacy

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s got a knack for bridging NASCAR and music, and it’s no surprise artists keep pulling him into their orbit. Take Cole Swindell’s new track “Dale Jr.,” which hit Junior like a freight train. On Dirty Mo Media, he got choked up, barely getting words out as he recalled texting Swindell, “I really am very thankful for this and you’re so talented; you could’ve done anything else and I am so thankful.”

The song, crafted with Greylan James and Matt Alderman, isn’t about Junior’s Daytona 500 wins or Hall of Fame career, it’s a raw, heartfelt story of two guys bonding over losing their dads, set to soft guitars and shakers. Another gem?

Back in April, Junior shared a hilarious story on The Dale Jr. Download about mistaking a Jeffrey Gaines song for Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” on Napster, leading to a party chat with Edwin McCain. That mix-up sparked a collab between McCain and Shawn Mullins, who swapped cover songs live, all tied to their friendship with NASCAR’s favorite son. Now, another music superstar’s stepping up to honor the Earnhardt legacy, pouring love into a tribute that’s got everyone buzzing.

A Dale Earnhardt Sr inspired racing birthday party

Country music heavyweight Luke Combs and his wife Nicole, went all out for their son Tex’s third birthday, throwing a bash steeped in Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s legendary No. 3 vibe. On June 24, Nicole shared an Instagram video showcasing the party’s epic setup: a balloon wall screaming “Tex’s Third Lap” with trophy statues, a winner’s podium, and a chair sporting a photo of the seven-time Cup champ.

“Some details from Tex’s birthday. Guess who picked the theme?” she captioned. Born June 19, 2022, little Tex got a full-throttle celebration with a bouncy house, a racing-striped slide, and a ball pit decked out with a No. 3 car. A “fueling station” kept kids hydrated, while snacks featured veggies, fruits, and cookies shaped like Earnhardt’s iconic black Chevy, plus checkered-flag treats labeled “Tex’s Third Lap.” Red racing caps and kid-sized racing suits lined another wall, sealing the deal.

Expand Post

The love poured in online. Bailey Zimmerman, Combs’ “Backup Plan” collaborator, gushed, “Would kill for you to throw me a bday party like this.” Richard Childress Racing, Earnhardt Sr.’s longtime team, chimed in with “Solid choice!” and Junior himself dropped fire emojis, clearly touched. Combs, fresh off a Bonnaroo set cut short by weather, is gearing up for Newport Folk Festival on July 26 and Lollapalooza on July 31, but this party proves his heart’s with NASCAR’s roots.

Why 70 NASCAR drivers will wear Dale Jr. merchandise at Atlanta?

This weekend at EchoPark Speedway, 70 NASCAR drivers are set to rock Dale Earnhardt Jr.-inspired skeleton gloves for a cause close to Junior’s heart. The Driven to Give Gloves Program, a cornerstone of The Dale Jr. Foundation, is back to raise funds and awareness for the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, supporting pediatric injury research, rehab, and prevention.

Big names like Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Brad Keselowski are joining the effort, wearing autographed gloves during the race weekend, each pair coming with a certificate of authenticity.

The gloves will hit the auction block from Thursday, June 26, at 11:30 PM ET to Monday, June 30, at 11 PM ET, with bids starting at $30 a pair. The Focused Health 250 kicks off Friday, June 27, at 7:30 PM ET, followed by the Quaker State 400 on Saturday, June 28, at 7 PM ET, both at EchoPark Speedway. The Truck Series, though, heads to Lime Rock Park for the Bama 150 on Saturday at 1 PM ET. This heartfelt tribute to Junior’s legacy, blending racing and giving back, is sure to light up Hampton, Georgia, as fans rally for a cause that’s pure Earnhardt.