Ex-FOX Broadcaster Calls Out Michael Jordan for “Hogwash” Narrative Amidst Lawsuit Drama

Yesterday’s preliminary injunction hearing turned the NASCAR world upside down. Explicit text messages from Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin were splashed across the courtroom, exposing raw frustration. Jordan called non-signing teams “pu**ies” for agreeing to NASCAR’s new charter deal, while Hamlin texted that his “despise for the France family runs deep.”

The heated exchanges underscored the stakes in 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports’ antitrust lawsuit, which claims the charter system kills competition. Jordan, speaking post-hearing, doubled down on their fight to keep chartered status, crucial for guaranteed starts and revenue, as NASCAR threatens to reassign those spots.

Former NASCAR driver and ex-FOX broadcaster Kenny Wallace didn’t hold back either. In a fiery video posted on X, he ripped into the drama, calling it “one of the biggest sh*tshow in modern sports history.” From Jordan’s billionaire mindset to the shaky charter system, Wallace laid out why this legal battle could either torch NASCAR or force a game-changing reckoning.

Kenny calls the drama a Sh*tshow

Kenny Wallace unloaded in his X video, dissecting the 23XI and Front Row lawsuit with zero filter. He kicked off with a bombshell from court records, “I saw a conversation that said this only ends if Jim France dies.” That’s a brutal shot at the France family’s iron grip on NASCAR. Jim France has been the steady hand since 2018, but some see his family’s control as the sport’s core issue. Wallace’s point hits hard: for some, change only comes when the dynasty does.

Then he zeroed in on Michael Jordan’s role, citing a 23XI partner’s warning, “If we don’t do the best we can, it’ll cost millions.” Jordan’s reply? “I’ve lost that in the casino.” Wallace used that to highlight Jordan’s massive wealth, $3 billion deep, fueled by Air Jordan’s $44 million yearly haul and a $33 million NBA peak. Most teams can’t shrug off millions, and Wallace called Jordan’s attitude out of touch with the grind of running a race team.

He also tackled 23XI’s bold claim, “We have the smoking gun.” They say they’ve got proof NASCAR’s charter system is a monopoly, but Wallace questioned if it’s just a bluff to force a settlement. NASCAR’s countersuit, accusing teams of “cartel” behavior and boycott threats, keeps the heat on. Wallace’s skepticism nails it: is this about fairness or a legal power play? The December 2025 trial might tell.

Wallace spelled out the teams’ demand: “They want the sport to distribute more money to the teams.” NASCAR teams get about 25% of TV revenue, while F1 splits nearly 50%. That gap’s killed teams like StarCom in 2021 and pushed Beard Motorsports to scale back in 2024. NASCAR says teams have opportunities, and Wallace leaned their way, calling the sport a platform, not a cash cow.

He got personal, “When I got Square D as a sponsor, I gave the money to Andy Petree or Filbert Martocci. It paid for engines, travel, salaries… I only kept a little bit.” Wallace reinvested his cut into real estate and stocks, building wealth outside NASCAR. His point? Teams like 23XI shouldn’t expect NASCAR to bankroll them, because hustle matters more. He threw in an F1 jab, “Formula 1 makes NASCAR look like small potatoes… some of their deals are $200 million a year.” Red Bull’s $300 million Oracle deal dwarfs NASCAR’s biggest sponsorships, and F1’s revenue-sharing model is miles ahead. Even Hendrick’s top deals max out at $25 million.

Wallace closed with a warning, “If they don’t settle behind closed doors, all the dirty laundry goes public. They lit the match and the wick is burning… they’re burning the house down.” With Jordan’s texts already public, the trial could expose contracts and power plays, risking a PR disaster for NASCAR. Wallace’s take cuts deep, this lawsuit’s a make-or-break moment for the sport.

Hamlin insists lawsuit won’t affect Playoff chances

Denny Hamlin is in a rare spot, chasing a Cup title as a Joe Gibbs Racing driver while also pulling for his 23XI Racing team, co-owned with Michael Jordan. Only Dale Earnhardt has been in a similar position. At NASCAR Media Day, Hamlin spoke about the playoffs, the lawsuit, and staying focused. On crew chief Chris Gayle, he said, “I’m not going to put any undue pressure on him… I have full confidence he’ll keep a level head and we’ll be successful.”

For his 19th playoff run, Hamlin keeps it simple, “It’s just another chance to roll the dice.” He admits luck, cautions, or pit road miscues often decide who advances. His playoff record proves his point, with stronger average finishes in the final 10 races than the regular season. When asked about the Championship 4, he said, “It’s the goal at the beginning of the year… our record in the Playoffs speaks for itself.” With five Darlington wins and a 7.9 average finish, he’s a clear favorite for the Southern 500 opener.

On the lawsuit, Hamlin was blunt, “We’re treated fairly by the NASCAR officials at the track… it just makes me angrier.” He insists it won’t derail his championship bid: “I want to win 60 or more races and that’s my No. 1 goal.” Confident in his own team and in 23XI’s chances, he added, “Yeah… I believe the people at track treat us very fairly.” His message is sharp. Lawsuit or not, Hamlin is locked on winning a championship.