Ex-NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Delves Deep into the Health Concerns of Children in the U.S.

tral Danica Patrick has built a decent motor racing career in IndyCar and in NASCAR. However, since retiring from racing at the end of 2018, she has begun pursuing a different path. As it happens, she has become an advocate for personal healthcare, especially for children in the USA. Although during her racing days in NASCAR, Patrick was seen as a polarizing figure, she’s now switched lanes and is promoting better healthcare and lifestyle for young Americans.

Recently, she made an appearance on a podcast where she discussed the current health trajectory of the average young American. According to Ultimate Human Podcast host Gary Brecka, America is home to a lot of sick and fat people. What makes it worse is that the US is the biggest spender in terms of healthcare. The situation is such that reports suggest that more than 1 in 5 children over the age of 6 are obese.

This marked a 270% increase since the 1970s, and the obesity rate is more than double the rate in G7 nations. What’s worse is that 80% of these teenagers remain that way through adulthood. Pre-diabetes rates have been increasing at an alarming rate. To that end, what can be done to combat this issue? Patrick is banking on her Make American Health Again Commission and is working with the Trump Administration to bridge this gap.

Patrick told the Ultimate Human Podcast, “I think it really starts a little fundamental. It starts with caring about your food, growing some of your food. I think there’s a lot of problems with school and the curriculum that exists. I don’t use much of it, I’m glad I can read and write and that kind of thing. So much of it, especially as it goes on, is kind of worthless, I feel like. Gardening wouldn’t be, understanding food and really understanding nutrition. That’s some guidelines that’s going to be redone.

Now, those who follow Danica Patrick on social media would know about her fitness routine and her advocacy about eating healthy food. But, to her surprise, she has encountered people who couldn’t differentiate carbohydrate from protein in their food they consume daily. “Know what’s in food as well. I mean there’s plenty of times there’s people I would know what’s in their food, they’re like, oh wait there’s no carbohydrates in chicken. I’m like, what? So, educating on that stuff would be incredible because you can’t expect the mass of companies to not try still make money and still push their agendas. But you can change like at the core of human awareness and knowledge, what they’re willing to buy,” she added.

Even those NASCAR fans who seemed to criticize her have turned a corner, seeing Patrick stand up for a just cause. For most of her racing career, the former SHR driver kept her distance from politics, but this time around, she’s clearly picked sides and also campaigned during Donald Trump’s presidential election.

Danica Patrick shines in a coffee commercial

On the flip side, Danica Patrick, fresh from her Formula 1 broadcasting stint, found herself starring in a new commercial by Java House. She shared the screen with top IndyCar drivers: Alexander Rossi, Christian Rasmussen, and Ed Carpenter. Taking the central role in the commercial, Patrick promotes the Java House coffee as an instant fix, while the two drivers fail to operate the coffee machines. She shared the commercial with her fans on Instagram.

“Drivers can get a little competitive on the track, and apparently off the track as well. I had such a great time filming this new @javahouse commercial with @alexanderrossi, @christian_rasmussen_ and @ecrindy. Thanks for letting me in on all the fun… and the free coffee! #javahouse #ecr,” Patrick shared the post with this caption.

Celebrating the 4th of July, she also shared a wholesome reel that celebrated the American spirit. The Instagram reel featured President Donald Trump, Martin Luther King Jr., Lebron James, Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and even flashes of NASCAR races.