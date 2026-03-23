F1 Champion’s Son Handed Full-Time NASCAR Seat Years After Failed Formula Racing Stint

The jump from Formula One to NASCAR has never been a common path. But it’s always been fascinating when it happens. From Kimi Räikkönen trying his hand in stock cars to Juan Pablo Montoya building a full-fledged NASCAR career, the crossover has produced mixed results. Now, another familiar name is stepping into that world, as a former F1 driver’s son gets a fresh shot at redemption.

Nelson Piquet Jr. gets full-time NASCAR Euro opportunity

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“I’m very excited to join Alumitec Racing. Competing in Europe has always been a meaningful challenge for me, and the NASCAR Euro Series brings together a level of competition that genuinely excites me. The team has shown strong performance and determination, and it’s clear they are fully committed to winning. I’m looking forward to working with everyone and fighting for victories and the championship this season,” said Nelson Piquet Jr.

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For a driver whose career has spanned continents and disciplines, this move feels like a reset with purpose. Piquet will race full-time with Alumitec Racing, a team coming off a strong 2025 campaign that saw Gianmarco Ercoli finish second in the standings. The expectations are clear this time. There’s no time for rebuilding, just direct results.

Team principal Alain Lord Mounir didn’t shy away from that ambition either. “Last year, we finished second in the championship. This year we are putting every effort, every resource, and every piece of energy into winning it,” he said, pointing to Piquet’s diverse background as a key asset.

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That background is as varied as it gets. From his stint in Formula One with Renault in 2008-09 to becoming the first-ever champion in Formula E, Piquet has experienced both the highs and lows of global motorsport. He also built a respectable résumé in NASCAR during the early 2010s, picking up three wins across the Truck and Nationwide Series.

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Now 40, this isn’t just another chapter but a calculated shot at rewriting the narrative. With the 2026 season kicking off at Circuit Ricardo Tormo on April 16, all eyes will be on whether this long-awaited NASCAR return finally delivers the consistency that once eluded him.

NASCAR Euro Series reinvents its identity

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The NASCAR Euro Series is stepping into a bold new chapter. Its top-tier PRO championship will now be known as NASCAR Euro Series V8GP. It is a power move that signals far more than just a name change.

Announced by Team FJ, the rebrand is designed to sharpen the series’ global identity and reinforce its place at the top of European touring car racing. For over a decade, the PRO division has served as the ultimate proving ground for elite drivers. Now, with V8GP, that elite status finally has a name to match.

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This isn’t just cosmetic. It’s strategic as well. The new identity leans heavily into what makes the series unique: thunderous V8 engines, raw wheel-to-wheel racing, and iconic European circuits. It’s a blend rarely seen in motorsports, where American muscle meets European precision.

At the heart of the rebrand lies its meaning. “V8” represents the unmistakable roar of naturally aspirated engines, pure, mechanical, and unapologetically powerful. “GP,” on the other hand, nods to Grand Prix racing, symbolizing intensity, prestige, and the high standards expected at Europe’s most legendary venues.

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Even the logo reflects this philosophy. The bold black “V8” emphasizes strength and heritage, while the sleek blue “GP” injects a sense of speed, innovation, and forward momentum. Together, they create a visual identity that feels modern yet rooted in tradition.

Ultimately, V8GP is about clarity and ambition. It tells fans exactly what to expect – high-performance racing with global intent. And as drivers like Nelson Piquet Jr. step into this new era, the timing couldn’t be more fitting.